Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Winter in Southeast Michigan; how much snow to expect season
(FOX 2) - It feels like so long ago that we were dealing with winter of 2013-14 where we picked up 95 inches of snow! In fact, some would argue the last few years have been... easy. Outside a couple of large snow events, the last two winters have had...
WZZM 13
Trick-or-Treating Forecast: rain chances nearby; most will be dry
MICHIGAN, USA — Happy Halloween! The forecast will be a treat for some and a trick for others as rain chances vary across West Michigan. The culprit is a weakening low-pressure system, which brought in a round of showers early in the morning hours. Low pressure will traverse across southern Michigan throughout Monday, allowing another round of rain to arrive this afternoon and evening.
fox2detroit.com
Keep an umbrella nearby as rain is expected during Trick-or-Treating in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet and foggy start to your Halloween! Here's your 6 a.m. radar snapshot. Fog isn't quite to the level it was over the weekend, but a few locations are reporting a quarter-mile visibility. We'll see a lull in the action early this afternoon with...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States
One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
WZZM 13
Election preparations, security measures in place across West Michigan
Election day is now only a week away. Voters will decide on a number of important issues, ranging from the governor's race to constitutional amendments.
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's midterm elections.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Tv20detroit.com
'The need is there': Michigan food bank council urges $50MIL budget line item to build infrastructure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Food Bank Council of Michigan is urging the state legislature to approve a $50MIL budget line item this year after costs and demand for services have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Rep. Roger Victory toured Feeding America West Michigan's facility in Comstock...
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
wincountry.com
Wayne County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $25 Million Cash Payout Instant Game
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Wane County man was the lucky winner of $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The 63-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at JCJ Food located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
Comments / 0