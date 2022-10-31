ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: rain chances nearby; most will be dry

MICHIGAN, USA — Happy Halloween! The forecast will be a treat for some and a trick for others as rain chances vary across West Michigan. The culprit is a weakening low-pressure system, which brought in a round of showers early in the morning hours. Low pressure will traverse across southern Michigan throughout Monday, allowing another round of rain to arrive this afternoon and evening.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids

A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
