Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police

BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post . Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from a bedroom.

KRON On is streaming news live now

When police arrived at the residence, they found the suspect in the closet with a folding knife and duct tape. Police, after a brief struggle, arrested the suspect and later found his car in the area.

The victim was not physically harmed, police said.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Timothy Allen Allison. He was booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, according to the Benicia Police Department .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.