ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVq5E_0isYYoZh00

BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post . Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from a bedroom.

KRON On is streaming news live now

When police arrived at the residence, they found the suspect in the closet with a folding knife and duct tape. Police, after a brief struggle, arrested the suspect and later found his car in the area.

The victim was not physically harmed, police said.

McCaffrey is first NFL player in over 15 years to record rush, pass and receiving TD

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Timothy Allen Allison. He was booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, according to the Benicia Police Department .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 8

OG4REAL
3d ago

Should've introduced him to Smith & Wesson!!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
LATHROP, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Slaying of Oakland Dentist in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Due in Court

A suspected hitman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot with a $12 million motive in Oakland was expected in court Tuesday. On Aug. 21, 60-year-old Lili Xu was shot and killed while getting out of her car in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. Last week, police arrested her longtime boyfriend, Nelson Chia, and an alleged hitman in connection with the slaying.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.   One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy