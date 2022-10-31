Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police
BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post . Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from a bedroom.
KRON On is streaming news live now
When police arrived at the residence, they found the suspect in the closet with a folding knife and duct tape. Police, after a brief struggle, arrested the suspect and later found his car in the area.
The victim was not physically harmed, police said.McCaffrey is first NFL player in over 15 years to record rush, pass and receiving TD
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Timothy Allen Allison. He was booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, according to the Benicia Police Department .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 8