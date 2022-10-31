ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy