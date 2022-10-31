Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
cw34.com
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
WSVN-TV
Couple mourns loss of rescue cats following Wilton Manors house fire
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames turned a Wilton Manors couple’s world inside out when a fire that broke out inside their home overnight claimed the lives of their four rescue cats. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire at around 4:40 a.m....
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach apartment residents struggle through power outage weeks after electrical fire
(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless. Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on. “This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell...
Click10.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
WPBF News 25
Dog found tied to fence on the side of the road in Stuart, muzzled and overheated
STUART, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man was arrested Friday, accused of leaving his dog, Maverick, tied to a barbed wire fence in Martin County. Yunio Lopez is charged with animal neglect. “When I first found Maverick, he could hardly breathe,” said Tabitha Queen with the Martin County...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
WPBF News 25
Deputies locate hit-and-run driver that hit pedestrian mom, baby in stroller
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has located and identified the driver of a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara who hit a mother pushing her baby in a stroller Friday night. In the headlines: Shuttle bus carrying 26 students in Okeechobee hit by hit-and-run driver. Officials say that around 9:40 p.m., the...
cw34.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
Toddler Found Wandering Alone In West Park
Broward Sheriff's Detectives say the boy told them his name is Jayden.
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
WPBF News 25
City of Boynton Beach searching for resident whose gone 'the extra mile' to be holiday parade grand marshal
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are looking for someone who has made a positive impact and gone out of their way to make the city a better place. The person will fill the shoes of the grand marshal for the 51st annual holiday parade that will take place downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
