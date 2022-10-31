Read full article on original website
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
NBA Docks Multiple Draft Picks From 76ers
The NBA's tampering investigation surrounding the 76ers has concluded.
Maxey, Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Impressive Outing
Isaiah Joe received support from his former 76ers teammates on Saturday.
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
Doc Rivers explains how Sixers are succeeding when Joel Embiid sits
A big question for the Philadelphia 76ers in the past has always been how they perform when Joel Embiid is not available. They have had a tendency to struggle mightily, but to begin the 2022-23 season, they are 2-0 without him after a 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.
Sixers to assign second-year guard Jaden Springer to Blue Coats
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to figure everything out on the floor, they also need to ensure their young players get the necessary court time to develop. Therefore, the Sixers will send second-year guard Jaden Springer to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Springer has played in two games to begin the new season and has averaged 2.5 points and a rebound per game.
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win
Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris attended the Phillies' Game 3 matchup on Tuesday night.
Mavs Step Back: Doncic's Historic Pace, Starter Case for Josh Green & A 3-Way Kevin Durant Trade Idea
It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks so far, who own a 3-3 record through six games and have yet to string together multiple wins. Despite the inconsistencies, the Mavs know that they were a few bounces away from having a much better record. In the team's three...
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
76ers Rival GM Shoots Down Ime Udoka to Nets Reports
Nets GM Sean Marks isn't ready to reveal Steve Nash's eventual replacement just yet.
Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
Player grades: Tyrese Maxey's night not enough as Sixers fall to Wizards
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers returned home from a 4-game road trip looking to continue to build off their 3-game win streak. On Wednesday, they played host to the Washington Wizards, who they just defeated on Halloween, and were looking to sweep the home-and-home series. The Sixers received a big night...
Injury Updates: Steve Nash Provides Updates on Ben Simmons and Seth Curry
The Brooklyn Nets will monitor Ben Simmons' left knee soreness, out against Indiana Pacers.
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
Joel Embiid's Status For Wizards-76ers Game
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
Embiid sidelined again, out with non-COVID illness
WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid was sidelined on Monday night for his second Sixers game in three contests. The team ruled Embiid out approximately 90 minutes before its road matchup with the Wizards because of a non-COVID illness. He also missed the Sixers' win Friday over the Raptors with a “right knee injury management" designation.
