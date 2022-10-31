Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
FITE+ Announced As New Streaming Home for GCW
– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month. FITE COO Michael Weber and...
Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw
Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 13 Results 11.01.22: LIJ Win Headliner
– NJPW continued the Battle Autumn tour with Night 13 earlier today. The event was held at the Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. The card had an announced attendance of 604 people. Below are some results, per NJPW’s website:. * DOUKI beat Yuto Nakashima. * Tomoaki...
WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
WWE had their Q3 financial results call on Wednesday with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Triple H and Frank Riddick discussing their performance, the success of the White Rabbit Project, their international Performance Center plans and more. You can see a recap below:. * The call gets started with Stephanie McMahon,...
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam
As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
WWE News: Brawling Brutes & Sam Roberts Set for The Bump, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Preview, Butch on Out of Character
– The Brawling Brutes and Sam Roberts to this week’s WWE Crown Jewel preview edition of The Bump set for Saturday, November 5. Logan Paul was already previously scheduled as a guest for the show. The new episode will debut at 10:00 am ET before the event:. – WWE...
Jake Paul on How He and Brother Logan Paul Are ‘Taking Over The World’
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, undefeated boxer Jake Paul, fresh off of his win over Anderson Silva on pay-per-view, discussed his brother Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at Crown Jewel. Jake Paul said on his brother’s...
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
