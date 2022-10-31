Read full article on original website
WNYT
South Colonie teacher pleads guilty to placing hidden camera in faculty bathroom
A South Colonie School District teacher is admitting to putting a camera in the faculty bathroom. Patrick Morgan, 58, was arrested by state police on 11 charges of unlawful surveillance back in February. He pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful surveillance charges. He hid a camera disguised as a cell phone...
WNYT
Future of Troy-Menands Bridge still to be determined
Within the next 2 weeks, we’re expected to learn more about the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge. The state department of transportation will be holding a meeting on Wednesday November 16th at Hudson Valley Community College. This will give people a chance to hear and discuss options for the...
WNYT
Albany building demolished after large piece falls
Work was underway Friday to demolish a building on North Pearl Street in Albany. The building is at 222 North Pearl, between Wilson Street and Livingston Avenue. That’s the site of a former police precinct. People living near the area told NewsChannel 13 they were not aware of what...
WNYT
Two people hospitalized after Schenectady crash
A crash in Schenectady early Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. Schenectady police got the call for the accident a little before 2 a.m. They say a person driving southbound on Broadway hit a support structure under the I-890 overpass. One of the two people in the car...
WNYT
Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams
Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
WNYT
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
WNYT
Cohoes landlords claim business owner trashed property upon eviction
Police are trying to figure out if the owner of Cafe Monocle in Cohoes trashed the rented building before shutting down. The landlords of the building, Luke and Terri Gladue, say Kelsey Knutsen owed $10,000 in rent. The Gladues say Knutsen was a bad tenant from the start. They say...
WNYT
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
WNYT
Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany
Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
WNYT
Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
WNYT
Schenectady police get state funding for virtual reality training system
The Schenectady Police Department has gotten state funding to buy the VRPD system. It’s a virtual reality de-escalation training tool developed by Catapult Games of Schenectady. Officers can use the system to simulate real-world situations that require them to figure out the best way to de-escalate encounters. An operator...
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash
State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
WNYT
RSV Cases on the rise
We’ve been reporting on the spike in RSV cases in the Capital Region. RSV is a viral infection that targets the lungs. Saturday morning, Albany Med has reported 3-dozen cases. Tiffany Payton spoke with a pediatric specialist about how you can protect your children.
WNYT
State Police sergeant from Catskill laid to rest after 9/11-related death
A police sergeant from the Capital Region was laid to rest on Thursday. Sgt. Ivan Morales, 42, was from Catskill. He died last Friday from an illness related to his assignment on 9/11. His funeral was at the Community Life Church in Catskill. Morales began his career with the NYPD...
WNYT
Berkshire County house fire under investigation
The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
WNYT
Troy man gets maximum sentence for DWI with child in car
A Troy man got the maximum sentence for driving while drug impaired with a 6-year old child in the car. Troy Cassell Jr. was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison for violating what’s known as Leandra’s Law. A jury convicted...
WNYT
Vermont woman survives bear attack
WINHALL, Vt. – It was kind of a perfect storm involving a daily household routine and a wildlife misadventure. It was also a harrowing story of survival. A woman was pulled from the jaws of an angry bear by her boyfriend. Both were able to walk away intact and live another day to tell their story.
WNYT
Old Huck Finn’s Warehouse reopens as reimagined store
Huck Finn Home Design & Style is officially open for business in Albany. Previously Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the new store features home furnishings, rugs, mattresses and accessories. There are now also in-store kiosks to help with shopping. The store is located at the new Slip 12 at 25 Erie...
