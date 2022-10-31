ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy