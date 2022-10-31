Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter...
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined on the third no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Astros to
