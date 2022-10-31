ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
Golf Digest

Chicago Golf Club awarded two USGA championships

The USGA announced Tuesday that Chicago Golf Club will host an upcoming U.S. Women’s Open and Walker Cup. The club, located on the western outskirts of the Windy City, was one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA in 1894. Chicago G.C. was established by C.B. Macdonald, who also built the original course before his protege Seth Raynor redesigned it in 1923. The course underwent a recent restoration that included the addition of 13 bunkers that were discovered as part of Raynor’s original design.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
golfmagic.com

Lee Westwood CONFUSED by latest offer from Legends Tour

Lee Westwood has told Telegraph Sport that he has been invited to play in a few Legends Tour events next season, despite the fact he might soon be banned by the DP World Tour. The Legends Tour, formerly the European Senior Tour, is a circuit for the over 50s and is run by the DP World Tour.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former golf coach splits with LPGA Tour star

Tiger Woods' former golf coach Sean Foley has parted ways with former Ladies World No.1 Lydia Ko over "logistical reasons". Ko, 25, teamed up with Foley in the summer of 2020 as she went in search of her game having gone more than two years without a victory. She would...
Golf Digest

What do NFTs have to do with golf? Our latest podcast explains

At the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced a deal with Autograph, a company co-founded by Tom Brady, with Tiger Woods on the advisory board, that hosts NFT platforms for athletes and professional leagues. The deal has been in the works for months, and it will be months more before the official launch, but the basic headline here is that "digital collectibles" from the Tour will be available for purchase as soon as next summer.
Golf.com

Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons

It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
CBS Sports

Steph Curry, Serena Williams among superstar investors in sports company founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

TMRW Sports, a venture founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has aggregated investors from all over the sports world, and it's hard to imagine a more impressive list. Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Steph Curry, Gareth Bale, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Shohei Ohtani, Tony Romo, Justin Timberlake and Sidney Crosby are all among the lengthy list of folks who are backing TMRW Sports, a company that is "harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media and entertainment."
Golf Digest

Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award

When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
nbcsportsedge.com

Hovland behind Scheffler in search for Mayakoba three-peat

The PGA Tour remains in international waters this week, traveling from Bermuda to Mexico...

