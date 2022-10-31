ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White Lotus is back! Jennifer Coolildge returns as a newlywed on honeymoon as fans are introduced to a fresh line up of staff, guests (and dead body) at lavish Italian resort for season two premiere

The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO after a successful first season that earned 20 Emmy nominations and landed 10 wins including Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.

The new seven-episode season of the social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role from Season 1 as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, along with Jon Gries as her new husband Greg Hunt, who will be joined by a slew of new cast members... one of whom will die as a new murder mystery unfolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192e5d_0isYXZJt00
Return: The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO after a successful first season that earned 20 Emmy nominations and landed 10 wins including Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Fyqf_0isYXZJt00
Married: Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role from Season 1 as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, along with Jon Gries as her new husband Greg Hunt

The episode begins with a new title sequence featuring Italian art and the new cast members and creative team, with creator Mike White writing and directing.

The first shot opens on a gorgeous beach where Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) introduces herself to two women while praising all of The White Lotus' amenities.

She heads out for one last swim before she leaves... when she finds a corpse in the water and rushes out to find help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qk2vW_0isYXZJt00
Women: The first shot opens on a gorgeous beach where Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) introduces herself to two women while praising all of The White Lotus' amenities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmiqQ_0isYXZJt00
Corpse: She heads out for one last swim before she leaves... when she finds a corpse in the water and rushes out to find help

The resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is told that one of the guests ha drowned while police mill around.

Tanya is seen arriving at the resort by boat with her new assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) in tow.

Valentina and her staff welcome her first guests... before she berates the staff for having such a small tray for champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHBa0_0isYXZJt00
Manager: The resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is told that one of the guests ha drowned while police mill around
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32g5LG_0isYXZJt00
Tanya and Portia: Tanya is seen arriving at the resort by boat with her new assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) in tow

A pair of local girls, Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), watch the new guests arrive and rate them on their looks.

Two couples - Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne are seen arriving though Cameron's luggage was lost.

Tanya arrives as Valentina says her husband has already arrived and mentions she's a very important guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtzQD_0isYXZJt00
Locals: A pair of local girls, Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), watch the new guests arrive and rate them on their looks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbb6c_0isYXZJt00
Luggage: Two couples - Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne are seen arriving though Cameron's luggage was lost

Cameron mentions this place was once a brothel as a worker says there is a door that joins the two rooms but Harper abruptly says she doesn't think they will need it.

Cameron and Meghann head to their rooms while the Di Grasso family says they're there to find their mother's hometown, while Bert flirts with the employee Isabella (Eleonora Romandini).

Tanya reunites with her husband who asks how her flight was and she says she texted him a bunch of times but he said something came up with work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5fhU_0isYXZJt00
Brothel: Cameron mentions this place was once a brothel as a worker says there is a door that joins the two rooms but Harper abruptly says she doesn't think they will need it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKkSD_0isYXZJt00
Flirt: Cameron mentions this place was once a brothel as a worker says there is a door that joins the two rooms but Harper abruptly says she doesn't think they will need it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s0em_0isYXZJt00
Reunites: Tanya reunites with her husband who asks how her flight was and she says she texted him a bunch of times but he said something came up with work

Greg gets mad when he sees Tanya's assistant is traveling with her saying it's supposed to be a romantic getaway.

He tells Tanya to get rid of her and she tells him to get lost... but stay close because she might need her.

Valentina tracks down the two local girls and kicks them out of the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iORDw_0isYXZJt00
Romantic: Greg gets mad when he sees Tanya's assistant is traveling with her saying it's supposed to be a romantic getaway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEv8h_0isYXZJt00
Kicked out: Valentina tracks down the two local girls and kicks them out of the hotel

Dom calls a woman named Abby but she is not pleased to hear from him and screams at him before hanging up the phone in tears.

Portia calls a friend Sarah telling her about how much she hates her job as Tanya's assistant as her friend tells her to get some d**k.

The two couples are at dinner talking about their jobs as lawyers, though Cameron seems to belittle Harper's job and her firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muN2O_0isYXZJt00
Dom calls: Dom calls a woman named Abby but she is not pleased to hear from him and screams at him before hanging up the phone in tears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dkTu_0isYXZJt00
Portia calls: Portia calls a friend Sarah telling her about how much she hates her job as Tanya's assistant as her friend tells her to get some d**k

Will says she's the star of her firm and wins every case and they patronize her and says, 'Of course she is.'

Portia talks with Albie, revealing she's from Los Angeles and he's from San Francisco while discussing where they went to college.

He reveals he works for a company that does urban planning but he's an intern and he tells her they're taking his grandpa where his mother was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJreR_0isYXZJt00
Star: Will says she's the star of her firm and wins every case and they patronize her and says, 'Of course she is'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA0x9_0isYXZJt00
Portia: Portia talks with Albie, revealing she's from Los Angeles and he's from San Francisco while discussing where they went to college
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zPaU_0isYXZJt00
Albie: He reveals he works for a company that does urban planning but he's an intern and he tells her they're taking his grandpa where his mother was born

While they talk he trips and falls as they rush to him and see if he's OK as he starts flirting with her immediately.

Tanya changes into a black minidress and tries flirting with her husband but he doesn't seem interested and sayss he's going to wash up because he has 'swamp crotch.'

The two couples share drinks as Harper says she takes sleeping pills because of 'everything that's going on in the world,' but Cameron and Meghann says they don't even watch news anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVmlA_0isYXZJt00
Fall:  While they talk he trips and falls as they rush to him and see if he's OK as he starts flirting with her immediately
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1EpJ_0isYXZJt00
Flirt: Tanya changes into a black minidress and tries flirting with her husband but he doesn't seem interested and sayss he's going to wash up because he has 'swamp crotch'

'They're just trying to freak everybody out. Yeah. They're just polarizing society by making us glued to their apocalyptic soap opera, you know?' Cameron says.

Harper says she watches a lot of Dateline about husbands killing their wives and Cameron likes watching 'macho reality TV.'

Ethan says they watch documentaries... which doesn't get a reaction but he adds they watch Ted Lasso, with Cameron and Meghann both love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTfwl_0isYXZJt00
Freak out: 'They're just trying to freak everybody out. Yeah. They're just polarizing society by making us glued to their apocalyptic soap opera, you know?' Cameron says 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vgx55_0isYXZJt00
Ted Lasso: Ethan says they watch documentaries... which doesn't get a reaction but he adds they watch Ted Lasso, with Cameron and Meghann both love

Tanya and Greg are having sex but she suddenly pushes him off, saying he was seeing all these faces of men with very effeminate hairstyles.

'Then I saw you and your eyes and they were like shark eyes completely dead,' Tanya says as Greg says, 'You really know how to pump a guy up.'

Greg gets made that she ate all the macaroons but she doesn't remember and he says how is she supposed to lose weight by eating all the macaroons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzyGj_0isYXZJt00
Push: Tanya and Greg are having sex but she suddenly pushes him off, saying he was seeing all these faces of men with very effeminate hairstyles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGGkC_0isYXZJt00
Pump up: 'Then I saw you and your eyes and they were like shark eyes completely dead,' Tanya says as Greg says, 'You really know how to pump a guy up'

Harper and Cameron get up to Harper's room as she gives him Will's extra trunks and he says he's happy Ethan found someone.

She goes to get the sunscreen and he changes right behind her though she can see in the mirror but she says she can't find the sunscreen.

Albie goes to find his father Dom and tells him that Bert fell by the pool and he suggests someone watches him while he sleeps and Dom suggests he sleeps in Albie's room because he has work stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD0sK_0isYXZJt00
Room: Harper and Cameron get up to Harper's room as she gives him Will's extra trunks and he says he's happy Ethan found someone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWxUu_0isYXZJt00
Changes: She goes to get the sunscreen and he changes right behind her though she can see in the mirror but she says she can't find the sunscreen

Lucia and Mia are hanging out outside the resort where Lucia suggest they have a threesome but Mia is still in love with Mossimo.

They sneak into the resort when Valentina's employee leaves as they are seen getting freshened up in the bathroom.

Tanya and Greg head into the restaurant when Tanya sees her assistant Portia eating alone. Tanya rushes over and says she was supposed to stay in the room but she says she had to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xBfT_0isYXZJt00
Threesome: Lucia and Mia are hanging out outside the resort where Lucia suggest they have a threesome but Mia is still in love with Mossimo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mksvr_0isYXZJt00
Freshen up: They sneak into the resort when Valentina's employee leaves as they are seen getting freshened up in the bathroom

Tanya covers Portia's face with her menu while they walk by while the Di Grasso family sits down for dinner as Bert flirts with the waitress.

Bert mentions his son Dom is a 'big muckety-muck in Hollywood' while they start bugging Bert for flirting all the time.

Mia and Lucia walk in as Cameron says they're hookers while Cameron jokes that Ethan was the 'original incel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu8GZ_0isYXZJt00
Dom: Bert mentions his son Dom is a 'big muckety-muck in Hollywood' while they start bugging Bert for flirting all the time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufpbs_0isYXZJt00
Incel: Mia and Lucia walk in as Cameron says they're hookers while Cameron jokes that Ethan was the 'original incel'

Cameron says he barely left his room he worked so much as Harper says he's still pretty much the same.

Mia and Lucia notice the pianist staring at them when singing his song as Albie waves at Portia still eating alone.

Portia notices Tanya who mouths for her to go home and she abruptly leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcJJ8_0isYXZJt00
Alone: Mia and Lucia notice the pianist staring at them when singing his song as Albie waves at Portia still eating alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsLo1_0isYXZJt00
Leave: Portia notices Tanya who mouths for her to go home and she abruptly leaves

Lucia leaves the bar as Valentina chases her out after kicking them out earlier.

Back in her room, Portia checks out Albie's Instagram while eating room service food.

Albie is in bed with his grandpa Bert but he keeps farting in bed as Albie decides to leave and he's fine. He walks into hiss grandfather's room when he sees Lucia and smiles at her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221mF0_0isYXZJt00
Instagram: Back in her room, Portia checks out Albie's Instagram while eating room service food
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBBHo_0isYXZJt00
Farting: Albie is in bed with his grandpa Bert but he keeps farting in bed as Albie decides to leave and he's fine. He walks into hiss grandfather's room when he sees Lucia and smiles at her

He goes into the room as Lucia goes into Dom's room. Back at the bar the pianist buys Mia a drink and she says it's her dream to be a musician.

He abruptly ask if he needs to pay and asks how much money he needs from the bank but she says he has the wrong idea.

He says he needs to be home by midnight and she throws the rest of her drink in his face and leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2sEG_0isYXZJt00
How much: He abruptly ask if he needs to pay and asks how much money he needs from the bank but she says he has the wrong idea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJzSm_0isYXZJt00
Drink: He says he needs to be home by midnight and she throws the rest of her drink in his face and leaves

Cameron and Meghann are in their room as he starts tickling her but Harper and Ethan can hear it from their room and Harper wonders if he's hurting her.

They both think it's messed up that they don't watch the news or vote and wonder what they do all day.

Harper turns to Will and tells him that Cameron got naked in the middle of the room and Will says it's not that weird, he was just getting changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1ahW_0isYXZJt00
Tickling: Cameron and Meghann are in their room as he starts tickling her but Harper and Ethan can hear it from their room and Harper wonders if he's hurting her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKriY_0isYXZJt00
Messed up: They both think it's messed up that they don't watch the news or vote and wonder what they do all day

Harper turns and goes to bed while Will stares at the strange head that's staring at him that they talked about earlier.

Back in Tanya's room, she eavesdrops on Greg's phone call and he says it's a work call.

She shows him two of the macaroons saying she really didn't eat them and wants to give them to him because he wanted them before but he doesn't want them now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTAIF_0isYXZJt00
Eavesdrop: Back in Tanya's room, she eavesdrops on Greg's phone call and he says it's a work call
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJCk4_0isYXZJt00
Macaroons: She shows him two of the macaroons saying she really didn't eat them and wants to give them to him because he wanted them before but he doesn't want them now

Lucia drinks champagne with Dom and tells him she went to the dock when his boat arrived because she wanted to see what he looked like.

She says he's very handsome and it's her dream to go to Los Angeles but says she doesn't have the money.

He says he's got a lot going on in his life and it's tough for him to make conversation but says she's very beautiful and he's glad she's there.

She straddles him as they kiss as the episode comes to an end.

The preview for next week's episode shows Dom continuing to meet with Lucia as Tanya asks for a fortune teller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GYkO_0isYXZJt00
Lucia: Lucia drinks champagne with Dom and tells him she went to the dock when his boat arrived because she wanted to see what he looked like
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoAWu_0isYXZJt00
Straddles: She straddles him as they kiss as the episode comes to an end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYdrw_0isYXZJt00
New cast: Aside from them, though, the cast will be brand new, with the show set at a different White Lotus resort in Sicily with a new staff and guests from the first season, which was set at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdqLg_0isYXZJt00
Assistant: Tanya and Greg head to the Sicily White Lotus resort with Tanya’s assistant Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSC7r_0isYXZJt00
Son: Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso, who is visiting Sicily with his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq4HZ_0isYXZJt00
Theo: Other guests include Daphne Babcock (Meghann Fahy) and her husband Cameron (Theo James), who are traveling with another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQHuR_0isYXZJt00
Manager: Sabrina Impacciatore plays Valentina, ‘the passionate, dedicated manager in charge' of the Sicily White Lotus

