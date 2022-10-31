ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stevensducks.com

Field Hockey’s Franco Named NFHCA Division III Defensive Player of the Week

GENEVA, N.Y. (November 2, 2022) – Fifth-year Emily Franco of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was named the Division III Player of the Week, sponsored by ScoreBreak, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced Wednesday. The national recognition is the first for Franco and for...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men's Soccer's Cross Earns Fourth MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week Honor

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. The award was announced by the conference on Monday. Cross made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy