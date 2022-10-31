Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what Packers must to do turn season around
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Giants have trade deadline interest in Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch
According to reporter Dov Kleiman, the Denver Broncos were internally preparing to make some seriously subtractive changes to their roster at the NFL trade deadline if they continued to lose, including but not limited to moving off of players like Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, who were once viewed as cornerstone players for the franchise moving forward.
Michael Irvin on Packers' lack of support for Aaron Rodgers: 'It’s something personal'
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has blasted the Green Bay Packers over a perceived lack of support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I’m starting to really believe there’s something here," Irvin explained during an edition of ESPN's "First Take" program, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "You go back-to-back MVPs … this dude went back-to-back MVPs and you take away his best target. You’re playing a guy like Josh Allen, [the Buffalo Bills are] all in on Josh Allen. They went and got him players. They went and got him Stefon Diggs and then Gabe Davis. I don’t see [the Packers] doing this for Aaron Rodgers."
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs
Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot
Sunday’s Week 8 action in the 2022 NFL season provided quite a few surprises, contributing to some changes in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after their easy victory, the Dallas Cowboys took out some frustrations on the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets suffered a bad loss to the New […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins
As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
Jerry Jones dumps cold water on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
Entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and well within the playoff picture in the NFC. With the trade dealine day already here, the team may not be among the madness of trades. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a...
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
