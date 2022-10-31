Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up a East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
Butt out after 27 years of Richmond politics, so now voters must decide on next mayor
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond’s history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office — the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt’s longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Returns $15 Million Federal Grant for Market Street Improvements
The Better Market Street project, approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 2019, has hit a snag: San Francisco is returning $15 million in federal grant funding for a project project because it expects to miss a construction deadline set for 2025. Richard Cano reports on the details...
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
oaklandside.org
Misconduct charges against Sheng Thao amplified by a blogger paid by an opponent
A former staffer of City Councilmember Sheng Thao alleged that the mayoral candidate bullied her and violated elections law in a video interview posted online last week that has been viewed by about 2,000 people. LeAna Powell, who worked for Thao’s City Council office earlier this year, claimed that Thao...
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
sfstandard.com
Potrero Yard, SF Muni’s Foray Into Housing, Takes a Big Step Forward
At long last, the city released a slate of developers who might take on the daunting task of building nearly 600 units above an old Muni bus yard in the Mission District—an ambitious project that would mark the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s first time actually building and potentially making money off a housing development.
48hills.org
Opinion: Save Car-Free JFK Drive and the Great Walkway
Editor’s note: This site doesn’t take positions on candidates and ballot measures, but we do welcome opinions. We are publishing two different perspectives on the future of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway, and this is one. You can see the dissenting view here.
Called to duty: proposal would guarantee pay for military reservists
Large employers in San Francisco would have to cover the wages lost by military reservists and National Guard personnel who are called to duty — and miss time from work — under a proposal Supervisor Gordon Mar was set to announce Tuesday. The legislation, which Mar believes is the first of its kind in the nation, would extend benefits already offered to public sector employees to those in the private sector. ...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language
The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
'It's about our livelihood': Longshoremen walk off job at Port of Oakland
Amid stalled contract negotiations, longshoremen at the Port of Oakland walked off the job in protest on Wednesday morning. The walkout has shut down operations on all four of the port’s terminals.
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
