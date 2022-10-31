Read full article on original website
Related
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's chief shared expert advice you should know.
Long Beach hospital holds trick-or-treat event for young patients
Halloween comes but once a year and before you know it, it’s November. Not wanting their youngest patients to miss out on the fun, a hospital in Long Beach organized a trick-or-treat event inside the facility so kids could still enjoy a day of costumes and candy. MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach hosted […]
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
kcrw.com
As RSV spreads among kids, what should parents look out for?
Orange County health officials on Monday declared a state of emergency over a serious rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which disproportionately affects kids, but the elderly can experience it too. It comes on top of the flu season and lingering COVID pandemic. Across Orange County, 95% of pediatric beds...
Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy
With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?
Parents must check candies and other treats. Officials in Los Angeles (California) are urging parents and caretakers to check what their kids are eating this Halloween. It is not something we should ignore because contaminated treats and candies are reportedly everywhere in the city.
Mobile dog treadmill service gains popularity in SoCal, but can it affect your pet's health?
Bark N' Roll is a mobile treadmill service coming to dog owner's homes. The runs last 30 minutes and dogs go at their own pace.
Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season
The bundt cakes are made fresh daily, with seven main cake flavors, plus seasonal varieties and come topped with Creative Cakery’s signature cream cheese frosting. The post Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills
The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
KTLA.com
Service dog in training stolen from 66-year-old woman in Long Beach
A 66-year-old woman with mobility issues had her service dog in training, a 100-pound German Shepard named Jack, stolen from her front yard in Long Beach. Security footage from a neighbor’s camera captured two men in separate cars pull up to Lisa Hartouni’s Cambodia Town home and corner Jack several days ago.
‘Brazen’: Video shows group of thieves steal catalytic converter in Mid-Wilshire area
Surveillance video captured a group of thieves stealing a car’s catalytic converter in the Mid-Wilshire area early Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. and several men in three white vehicles were involved, the video shows. First, one vehicle pulls up and a passenger gets out, but soon, at least five other men can be […]
foxla.com
Health warnings in effect at 7 LA County beaches
Health warnings were in place Wednesday for a number of Southland beaches due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. --...
NBC Los Angeles
Dangerous, Wild Street Takeover Caught on Camera
A South LA neighborhood experienced a wild, noisy street takeover early Monday morning. RMG News captured the dangerous moments of several cars rapidly sprawling around multiple roads, including the intersection of San Pedro Street and Main Street. Some of the passengers were seen hanging outside the moving cars and waving...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
Comments / 0