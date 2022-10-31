ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Fortune

What to know about stocks, how they work—and how to invest

Stowing away your money in a traditional savings account is a good way to build up a nice “just in case” fund, but it won’t give your money the chance to work double time and multiply. One way to help your money grow over time is by investing in the stock market.
CoinDesk

Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds

The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
PYMNTS

Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%

In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 14 days away

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is fast approaching. Through the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.
WFLA

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
ConsumerAffairs

Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine

If you have an IRA or 401 (k) retirement account and did nothing as the market went on a wild roller coaster ride, you probably did exactly the right thing. Despite wild swings in major market averages during the week, Wall Street is ending up about where it started. But...
Business Times

Social Security Payments: Millions of Americans To Receive $1,681 Within Eight Days; An 8.7% Raise Coming In 2023

For people whose birthdays come between the first and tenth of each month, millions will receive Social Security direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just eight days. The first batch of checks will be delivered on November 9 and, according to the Social Security Administration, they might total up to $4,194. Beginning in January of next year, retirees will get a rise of $146 to $1,827 per month.
