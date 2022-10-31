Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
What to know about stocks, how they work—and how to invest
Stowing away your money in a traditional savings account is a good way to build up a nice “just in case” fund, but it won’t give your money the chance to work double time and multiply. One way to help your money grow over time is by investing in the stock market.
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 14 days away
Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is fast approaching. Through the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Nov. 15.
Social Security checks getting big boost to balance inflation costs
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon get more money to help deal with the costs of inflation. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security checks will get an 8.7% boost next year. That means, on average, the 70 million recipients will get an extra $140 each month.
Washington Examiner
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just five days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their monthly payments in only five days. Eligible individual filers are set to receive their monthly payments of $841, while couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421, with all who are eligible receiving their payments on Nov. 1.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
ConsumerAffairs
Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine
If you have an IRA or 401 (k) retirement account and did nothing as the market went on a wild roller coaster ride, you probably did exactly the right thing. Despite wild swings in major market averages during the week, Wall Street is ending up about where it started. But...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
Social Security Payments: Millions of Americans To Receive $1,681 Within Eight Days; An 8.7% Raise Coming In 2023
For people whose birthdays come between the first and tenth of each month, millions will receive Social Security direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just eight days. The first batch of checks will be delivered on November 9 and, according to the Social Security Administration, they might total up to $4,194. Beginning in January of next year, retirees will get a rise of $146 to $1,827 per month.
Business Insider
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
The Federal Reserve is about to "downshift," and the market is adjusting, according Evercore's top strategist. Julian Emanuel also told Bloomberg on Tuesday that earnings don't matter that much for stocks. "I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0