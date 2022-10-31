ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Everyone safe after smoky house fire in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Huckleberry Road. A 69 News photographer at the scene saw crews pull a woman and a dog out of the house. Officials...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown Area F&R raising money for new fire truck

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck. The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath

BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-alarm fire broke out leaving buildings in ruin

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Schuylkill county, several buildings are in ruins after a multi-alarm fire. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Tamaqua. It started on the 100 block of West Broad Street and jumped to a few buildings. More than a dozen people and a dozen pets are out […]
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead

SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
SUNBURY, PA
sauconsource.com

Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown

Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

