Overnight fire damages garage in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County. It happened at a home on Mountain Road in Larksville around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Calls came for flames and smoke at a garage next to a home. Officials say three people went to the hospital to get checked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Everyone safe after smoky house fire in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Huckleberry Road. A 69 News photographer at the scene saw crews pull a woman and a dog out of the house. Officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews rescue man, 75, who fell over embankment at Beltzville State Park
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A 75-year-old man was hurt after falling over an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to emergency dispatchers and local police. The man was going fishing and was walking down to the river edge when his leg gave out and he fell, Franklin...
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Area F&R raising money for new fire truck
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck. The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half...
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
Multi-alarm fire broke out leaving buildings in ruin
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Schuylkill county, several buildings are in ruins after a multi-alarm fire. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Tamaqua. It started on the 100 block of West Broad Street and jumped to a few buildings. More than a dozen people and a dozen pets are out […]
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim who died in the fatal crash at routes 512 and 248 on Monday morning. Mark Allen Beers, 55, of Nazareth, died after his Kia Forte collided with a Dodge Ram just before 5 a.m. on Monday in Bath, authorities said. Beers was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead
SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
sauconsource.com
Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown
Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
