NFL may extend trade deadline 2-4 weeks, which should have happened years ago

In 2013, the NFL moved its trade deadline from the Tuesday after Week 6 of a season to the Tuesday after Week 8. That has generated a flurry of last-minute deals, both for teams trying to get their rosters right for playoff pushes, and for teams in obvious fire-sale mode. It has also aligned with the league’s move to more of an in-season player-acquisition mindset, though it’s hard to tell whether the tail is wagging the dog in that case.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.
