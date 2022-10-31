Read full article on original website
Best Bet: Lions Poor Defense Will Reward Bettors
The Lions game against the Packers should be high-scoring at Ford Field.
Titans elevate Logan Woodside, Larrell Murchison for Week 9
The Tennessee Titans announced a pair of practice squad elevations for the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will elevate quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison for the contest. This is the second straight week both players have been elevated. Woodside served as Malik...
NFL may extend trade deadline 2-4 weeks, which should have happened years ago
In 2013, the NFL moved its trade deadline from the Tuesday after Week 6 of a season to the Tuesday after Week 8. That has generated a flurry of last-minute deals, both for teams trying to get their rosters right for playoff pushes, and for teams in obvious fire-sale mode. It has also aligned with the league’s move to more of an in-season player-acquisition mindset, though it’s hard to tell whether the tail is wagging the dog in that case.
Misery Index Week 10: Clemson wasn't elite and crushing loss to Notre Dame proved it
Clemson wasn't elite despite being 8-0 coming into Week 10 and a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame means the Tigers' College Football Playoff chances are over.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
