Loogootee, IN

Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

(Courtesy: ISP Jasper Post)

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed.

We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.

Home-visiting scammer targets local elderly woman

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene to lend a helping hand. Despite the wreckage, officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities have yet given a reason as to why the building might have collapsed.

