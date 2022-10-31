Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed.
We're told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene to lend a helping hand. Despite the wreckage, officials say no one was injured in the incident.
Authorities have yet given a reason as to why the building might have collapsed.
