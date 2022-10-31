Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
klkntv.com
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
1011now.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
klkntv.com
Experts taking on the child care crisis in Lincoln as costs nearly double for families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Early childhood experts are coming together Tuesday to address the child care crisis impacting families across Lincoln. The cost of raising and providing for kids has spiked dramatically in recent years. Lincoln Vital Signs reports the average annual cost of child care for infants was...
omahamagazine.com
Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow
When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
1011now.com
Malco Products in DeWitt plans exit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malco Products, a manufacturer of tools, plans to exit the lock handle tool business and leaving the future of the plant in DeWitt unclear. “For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success. This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources,” said Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products. “Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Increase in respiratory illnesses among very young noted in Lincoln, Omaha areas
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Updated: 18 hours ago. Halloween comes with its...
1011now.com
LPS making learning loss progress, certain grades still lagging
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Teachers across the capital city and beyond faced the challenge of navigating their students throughout the pandemic. “Everybody’s always willing to do whatever needs to be done to ensure that learning happens every day,” said Jodie Jantz, a middle school science teacher. Tuesday, we...
omahamagazine.com
A Historic Home Charms in Hanscom
History and beauty speak through time and distance. An appreciation for both led a Colorado-based family to recently purchase a Victorian Colonial Revival home in the Hanscom Park neighborhood without visiting it in person. New owners, Christine Hethcock and daughters Jennifer Bergin and Brittany Hethcock, said the house—built in 1892...
cbs2iowa.com
Nebraska couple shares love story with Chipotle-ever after
LINCOLN, NEB. — A love story that begins with a tasty burrito and chips. Who knew the recipe to love was so simple? For one Nebraska couple, all it took was a chip and some cheese dip. You won’t catch these lovebirds at any other food chain because it’s...
1011now.com
The latest in Lincoln
Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle. Of the 694 vehicles stolen this year, just over 65 percent were left unlocked and 49.7 percent were from someone leaving keys in the car. Highlights of Midland's 3-0 win over Concordia. LPS making learning loss...
nebraskanewsservice.net
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development
Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Exmark Manufacturing, Wilber-Clatonia Schools undertake project
WILBER - The City of Wilber and a Beatrice manufacturer have combined efforts to make park improvements at a local lake, in the city. Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice selected the project as its annual Big Rock effort...in conjunction with the Wilber Pathways to Progress Committee. Last Thursday, October 27th…the Beatrice...
klkntv.com
USPS warns of ‘mail theft epidemic’; three cases in Lincoln in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Reports coming in from across the country are warning of a “mail theft epidemic” as the holiday shopping season begins. An audit by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that there were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Interview with Pat Condon, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11′s Bayley Bischof sat down with Pat Condon about his run for Lancaster County Attorney. Here’s the full interview:. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, what would you want them to know before they vote?
