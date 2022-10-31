LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malco Products, a manufacturer of tools, plans to exit the lock handle tool business and leaving the future of the plant in DeWitt unclear. “For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success. This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources,” said Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products. “Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO