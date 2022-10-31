Read full article on original website
Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’
Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
‘Saturday Night Live’: Marilyn Monroe ‘Blonde’ Sketch Was so Funny, Heidi Gardner Couldn’t Keep a Straight Face
'Saturday Night Live' fans pointed out that cast member Heidi Gardner could barely contain her laughter during the sketch poking fun at Netflix's 'Blonde.'
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'
Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
Did Robin Williams Lie During His First Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson?’
Described as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, Robin Williams didn’t fail to deliver on his initial appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Although he appeared on the show nine times, he made a long-standing first impression that 30 years after the final season, many people still appreciate what a great talent Robin was.
How Matthew Perry Convinced Julia Roberts to Guest on Friends, Why He Dumped Her
The former sitcom star also shares that Jennifer Aniston was his biggest supporter through addiction from the cast: "She was the one that reached out the most." It may not be a big deal to see an A-list movie star chilling on the small screen these days, but the divide between the two formats used to be an insurmountable chasm. That's why it was such a huge deal when Julia Roberts showed up on "Friends" in 1996.
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience
Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’
Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Ricky Gervais suspects a writer on James Corden's 'Late Late Show' copied one of his jokes 'word for word' for the comedian to repeat on-air
On "The Late Late Show" James Corden shared a joke about Twitter during his monologue that was very similar to one from a 2018 Ricky Gervais special.
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
A reclusive thriller dunked on by critics is drawn out of hiding to become a streaming obsession
Guy Pearce is a very good actor that’s lent his talents to a number of phenomenal movies and box office smash hits over the decades, but he’s also does a sideline in forgettable B-tier thrillers that regularly get dunked on by critics, with this year’s The Infernal Machine the latest to be added to the collection.
Mariska Hargitay as Frida Kahlo Is a True Work of Art
Mariska Hargitay is channeling her inner artist with her Halloween costume this year. The Law & Order SVU actress posted a photo of herself dressed up as famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Her costume was so accurate our editors almost didn't believe their eyes. Eerie!. Hargitay, 58, shared the selfie...
'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Blocks Charli D'Amelio's Perfect Score, and Fans Are Livid
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio earned a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars last week, but Carrie Ann Inaba was not going to let her accomplish that for a second week in a row. Instead, Inaba criticized D'Amelio's "Halloween Week" dance for being too perfect. Her criticisms had fans at home and in the ballroom frustrated.
