Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...

4 DAYS AGO