Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz
There was no love lost. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul. ...
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn’t take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. “He’s just a magician with it, man, the type of step-backs he does,” said Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remained the NBA’s lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons.
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
ESPN
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
numberfire.com
Bulls rule out Andre Drummond (shoulder) for Tuesday
Andre Drummond (shoulder) will not play in the Chicago Bulls' Tuesday game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond will miss a second straight game with his shoulder injury, which kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. His absence led to Nikola Vucevic (36:22) and Patrick Williams (32:19) setting season-highs in court minutes.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 15 points in win
Conley closed Monday's 121-105 victory over the Grizzlies with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes. Conley returned to action after resting in Utah's previous game against the Grizzlies on Oct. 29, and he didn't miss a beat while extending his streak of games with double-digit scoring figures to three contests. That said, the veteran point guard has yet to surpass the 15-point mark in a single game, and even if he puts up decent numbers across the board, it's clear he holds a secondary role in Utah's offensive scheme, limiting his fantasy upside as a result.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets
LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
Comments / 0