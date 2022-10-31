ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free family law legal clinic set Saturday

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
The YWCA, Anderson County Family Justice Center, and Legal Aid Society are hosting a free family law legal clinic.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oak Ridge YWCA, 1660 Oak Ridge.

The Legal Aid Society and local attorneys will be available at the clinic to provide free legal advice on several family law issues, including divorce, custody, child support, adoptions, and domestic violence. Any services at the clinic are free. No registration is required, according to the news release.

