ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs makes a spectacular TD catch vs. Bills

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CcgL_0isYVo6q00

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is having some ups and downs in his rookie season.

The ups will keep Packers fans interested in tracking his development.

Doubs had a really nice peak on Sunday night. He had one of the best catches you'll see this season, from a rookie or anyone else.

With the Packers trailing the Buffalo Bills 14-0, Aaron Rodgers threw one up to him in the end zone. Doubs was turned to the outside, then turned back inside, then turned outside again. He didn't spin himself dizzy because he reached out and snatched the ball despite cornerback Taron Johnson being draped all over him.

It was a fantastic catch for a player who has generated a lot of buzz but hasn't been consistent. Last week against the Washington Commanders, Doubs dropped a crucial fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter. He didn't catch a pass in that game.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick, hasn't completely arrived. But plays like Sunday night's touchdown are intriguing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL trade deadline recap: Vikings, Bills & Dolphins go all-in, Bears get Justin Fields a weapon, Broncos & Colts waive the white flag

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, and for what feels like the first time in years, it was actually exciting! A number of high-impact players changed teams this week as squads like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills & Miami Dolphins prepare for playoff runs, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts...well, don't.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fantasy Football Week 9: Kicker rankings

We technically have a two-way tie at the top of the fantasy kicker leaderboard after eight weeks of the NFL season. The GOAT himself, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, stands at the top with 82 total fantasy points — but he's not alone. Coming in with his own 82 points — and maybe to the surprise of most observers — is Seattle Seahawks boot, Jason Myers.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
140K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy