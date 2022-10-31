ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline.

Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.

Walker, while Cook was behind him on his way back out onto the field, suddenly shoved a Bills assistant coach.

That drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then an ejection.

While it's unclear why Walker was so upset or what led to him deciding to shove a coach, the reasoning doesn't matter much. Shoving a coach never works out well.

The 15-yard penalty helped the Bills significantly, too, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone just four plays later. That, and then a 42-yard field goal to close the half, put the Bills up 24-7.

Walker had a team-high five total tackles when he was ejected. The 22-year-old, who the Packers took with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft earlier this year, has 57 total tackles so far this season.

