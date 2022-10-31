ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish

By Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire Service
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
goduke.com

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Travis Tritt cancels November 2022 shows after knee injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All of Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled. The singer said he is battling severe pain in his knee after an injury. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. Refunds are available for those at the point of purchase.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
Franklin News Post

While Franklin County's school enrollment drops, others have found ways to grow

While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options. Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a...
WBTM

Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville

Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy