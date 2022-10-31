Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish

Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO