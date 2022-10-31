Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish

Read full article on original website
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
FOX8 tries to recreate Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move at Martinsville
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s the NASCAR move seen around the world with more than 80 million views across all social media platforms. The Ross Chastain “Hail Melon” move, riding against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, propelled him in the Championship Four race at Phoenix as he passed five drivers on […]
Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
Two McMichael High School football players involved in car crash in Stokes County
MAYODAN, N.C. — Two McMichael football players are out for the rest of the season. They won't be at the playoffs after getting involved in a car crash on Highway 311 Saturday night. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with McMichael's head football coach as they prepare for their...
WSET
Route 623 bridge replacement project extended, road closing continues in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road closing in Campbell County will continue after a project deadline extension, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. VDOT said the closure of Route 623 due to a culvert replacement project will continue until December 16. Route 623 at Town Fork Road is...
goduke.com
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 12. Duke will host Virginia Tech for its week 11 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. The game will broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had...
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
Travis Tritt cancels November 2022 shows after knee injury
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All of Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled. The singer said he is battling severe pain in his knee after an injury. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. Refunds are available for those at the point of purchase.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
WDBJ7.com
City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
Franklin News Post
While Franklin County's school enrollment drops, others have found ways to grow
While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options. Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a...
WBTM
Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville
Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
wfmynews2.com
Noah Chambers' mother calls for change after another child dies on Haw River Road
Chambers died at a trunk-or-treat event 2019. Three years later, a 14-year-old died on the same road.
