Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and trade acquisition Kadarius Toney speak to the media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are talking to the media ahead of their week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more players are expected to speak. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the team acquired ahead of the trade...
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade
In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
Retired WR Victor Cruz would join Chiefs in a comeback
Retired wide receiver Victor Cruz said if he were to come back to the NFL, he would want to join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
Matt LaFleur Was Asked If Packers Will Make Defensive Coordinator Change
The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday Night Football, and some around the franchise are starting to get a little bit restless. The day after his team's 27-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether he would consider firing defensive ...
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
KC Chiefs need to watch cap flexibility at NFL’s trade deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline. But, a splashy move will not sabotage their 2023 plans. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday afternoon, and the Kansas City Chiefs stand to be buyers. Well, they already have, at least. Things have...
