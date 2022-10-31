ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
