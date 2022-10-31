When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO