ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele

It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports

Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

John McVay dies at 91

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
NBC Sports

Dan Snyder hires Bank of America Securities for potential sale of Commanders

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced on Wednesday that they and the Washington Commanders have hired Bank of America Securities to help with “potential transactions.”. Forbes first reported the news and said that Snyder and his bankers are considering options for the Commanders. Those scenarios include selling the franchise in its entirety or a minority stake.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup

First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy