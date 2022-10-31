Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Commanders Clean-Up: Coach Ron Rivera Not Happy About Recurring Defensive Problem
With a three-game winning streak in tow, the Washington Commanders' coach is not ready to overly celebrate his team's efforts just yet.
Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Has Perfect Indianapolis Homecoming in Win vs. Colts
Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin's return to Indianapolis was nothing short of superb as he played a critical role in their 17-16 win over the Colts.
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Colts trade Nyheim Hines and fire Marcus Brady. What can be made from these moves?
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
Dan Snyder hires Bank of America Securities for potential sale of Commanders
Dan and Tanya Snyder announced on Wednesday that they and the Washington Commanders have hired Bank of America Securities to help with “potential transactions.”. Forbes first reported the news and said that Snyder and his bankers are considering options for the Commanders. Those scenarios include selling the franchise in its entirety or a minority stake.
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup
First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
Commanders Trade BREAKING: William Jackson III to be Dealt - or Cut
William Jackson III has been in trade rumors for the past month. And it's appearing more and more likely that he's played his final game with the Commanders.
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
Cleveland Browns GM says Deshaun Watson to start in Week 13
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general
