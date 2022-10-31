Read full article on original website
Former 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor opens up about Colangelo scandal, bid to return to NBA
The evolution of the game away from bigs who feasted in the paint and toward small ball taking off at almost exactly the moment former Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor came into the league did the Duke alumnus no favors. But it probably did not help Okafor’s career...
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Maxey, Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Impressive Outing
Isaiah Joe received support from his former 76ers teammates on Saturday.
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win
Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris attended the Phillies' Game 3 matchup on Tuesday night.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls
Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
NBC Sports
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
NBC Sports
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations
In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
NBC Sports
These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold
Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball. The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Assessing the fallout of surprising Udoka-to-Nets report
The Boston Celtics have done everything in their power to run out from under the dark cloud that descended over the team when Ime Udoka was suspended right before the start of training camp. As Udoka reportedly readies to become the next head coach of the rival Brooklyn Nets, the...
76ers Pick Up Contract Options on Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer
Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer will stick around for at least another year.
NBC Sports
Barkley, who loves Klay, doubles down on critical comments
Believe it or not, Charles Barkley isn't backing down. The Hall of Fame player and current TNT analyst doubled down Tuesday on his critical comments about Warriors star Klay Thompson. "I was disappointed that he took it personally," Barkley said on "Inside the NBA" after the conclusion of the nationally...
NBC Sports
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3?
It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud. Bryce Harper got the pyrotechnics under way...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs lose despite Steph's triple-double
The Warriors showed considerably more life Tuesday night in the third game of their five-game road trip than they had in the first two. In the end, however, their old habits – namely turnovers – cost them and they walked out of FTX Arena in Miami with a 116-109 loss to the Heat.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report
If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports
Report: Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Nash
We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Udoka is serving a season-long suspension in Boston...
NBC Sports
Showtime Steph: Curry drops sick pass to Wiggs for 3-pointer
Steph Curry looked like a true point guard against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, and no more so than on a sick showtime pass midway through the third quarter. After Draymond Green played great defense, Klay Thompson started the fast break and found Curry streaking up the middle of the court. The reigning NBA Finals MVP whipped the ball around his back before passing to Andrew Wiggins in the left corner for a 3-pointer.
NBC Sports
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ESPN
What to watch around the NHL: Coyotes student section, Bruins-Rangers
Friday night had a "special event" feel in the NHL. Similar to the Seattle Kraken home opener last season, we got a building debut in the NHL that took center stage. This time, it was the Arizona Coyotes and Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's hockey team. The teams will share the space for the next three seasons until the Yotes establish their new home, hopefully in Tempe.
