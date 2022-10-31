ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls

Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold

Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball. The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Assessing the fallout of surprising Udoka-to-Nets report

The Boston Celtics have done everything in their power to run out from under the dark cloud that descended over the team when Ime Udoka was suspended right before the start of training camp. As Udoka reportedly readies to become the next head coach of the rival Brooklyn Nets, the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Barkley, who loves Klay, doubles down on critical comments

Believe it or not, Charles Barkley isn't backing down. The Hall of Fame player and current TNT analyst doubled down Tuesday on his critical comments about Warriors star Klay Thompson. "I was disappointed that he took it personally," Barkley said on "Inside the NBA" after the conclusion of the nationally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs lose despite Steph's triple-double

The Warriors showed considerably more life Tuesday night in the third game of their five-game road trip than they had in the first two. In the end, however, their old habits – namely turnovers – cost them and they walked out of FTX Arena in Miami with a 116-109 loss to the Heat.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report

If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports

Report: Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Nash

We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Udoka is serving a season-long suspension in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Showtime Steph: Curry drops sick pass to Wiggs for 3-pointer

Steph Curry looked like a true point guard against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, and no more so than on a sick showtime pass midway through the third quarter. After Draymond Green played great defense, Klay Thompson started the fast break and found Curry streaking up the middle of the court. The reigning NBA Finals MVP whipped the ball around his back before passing to Andrew Wiggins in the left corner for a 3-pointer.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

What to watch around the NHL: Coyotes student section, Bruins-Rangers

Friday night had a "special event" feel in the NHL. Similar to the Seattle Kraken home opener last season, we got a building debut in the NHL that took center stage. This time, it was the Arizona Coyotes and Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's hockey team. The teams will share the space for the next three seasons until the Yotes establish their new home, hopefully in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ

