Noblesville, IN

Photos: Noblesville girls soccer wins Indiana Class 3A championship with win over Carmel

By Nate Latsch
 3 days ago

Just a few hours after the Noblesville boys soccer team captured the Indiana Class 3 championship, the Millers' girls squad celebrated a state title of their own.

The Noblesville girls defeated Carmel, 1-0, at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis after getting an Ava Bramlett goal late in the first half and a shutout from goalkeeper Bella Wyatt.

The Millers (20-1) celebrated their third state championship in four seasons after winning titles in 2109 and 2020 and Noblesville became the second school in Indiana soccer history to win boys and girls state titles in the same season.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Julie L. Brown:

IHSAA Class 3A girls soccer championship: Noblesville vs. Carmel

Photos from Julie L. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdH6N_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08i3F8_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2iQL_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbz0x_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFV8d_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU432_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSKYK_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KIeg_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7MTr_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1NZz_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWX9D_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458r1Z_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bW1ln_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiWuh_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPD5O_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWiUO_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102Tnh_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grGKW_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE9j5_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRpwe_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2si9DA_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsvRV_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J52gX_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLYVG_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqKzI_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22T0Lz_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PinKE_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wp1NI_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgKTL_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMtle_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00L4vc_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdC6w_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LNXj_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ar2F_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWuVq_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4T5K_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrqIb_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICpua_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uLcv_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw2BE_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCiPA_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqxRb_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEZ1k_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdAQc_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267iz7_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AF97_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTK0J_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRDpn_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uUdm_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I070m_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCILk_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n2oa_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tTML_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qh4t_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPv36_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tr4jK_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ribqt_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thtUy_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rntBz_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuK7M_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lO6yA_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGeiP_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5onO_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svBC0_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sz9PW_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHRhZ_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ94D_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftlwM_0isYUCej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ko1f_0isYUCej00

