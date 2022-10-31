Photos: Noblesville girls soccer wins Indiana Class 3A championship with win over Carmel

Just a few hours after the Noblesville boys soccer team captured the Indiana Class 3 championship, the Millers' girls squad celebrated a state title of their own.

The Noblesville girls defeated Carmel, 1-0, at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis after getting an Ava Bramlett goal late in the first half and a shutout from goalkeeper Bella Wyatt.

The Millers (20-1) celebrated their third state championship in four seasons after winning titles in 2109 and 2020 and Noblesville became the second school in Indiana soccer history to win boys and girls state titles in the same season.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Julie L. Brown:

IHSAA Class 3A girls soccer championship: Noblesville vs. Carmel

Photos from Julie L. Brown