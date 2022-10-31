Read full article on original website
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Erika Annalaise Libby, 14, is 5’3″ tall and weighs 113 pounds. She was last seen at just before 3 p.m. on Monday, October 31, in the...
Teen Among Four Injured In Quadruple Baltimore Shooting, Suspect On The Loose
A gunman is on the loose after a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night that injured three adults and a teenager, reports WBAL. Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they located a 38-year0old victim and a 53-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to their extremities, the outlet continues.
Nottingham MD
Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
WBAL Radio
Police investigating quadruple shooting in south Baltimore
City police are searching for the gunman in a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night. Police say that officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old female who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
wmar2news
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens
BALTIMORE, Md. — Evidence of bullets sprayed along storefronts and blood on the sidewalk at the corner of West Pratt and South Payson streets where one resident said he heard as many as a hundred gunshots on Tuesday evening. Surveillance video from a corner convenience store captures images of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, say police
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Randallstown late last night, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say they have responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown at about 10:15 last night. A short time later, a person who had been shot arrived at a hospital, according to police.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Thomas Joseph Hemmer, Age 54; Last Seen In Huntingtown
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing person, Thomas Joseph Hemmer, age 54. Hemmer is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., brown hair (possibly shaved head) and green eyes. Hemmer was last seen on...
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge late on Oct. 30 in which one person was killed. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 1 at Port Capital Drive when it collided with a 2013 Honda Accord making a left turn. The operator of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.
wmar2news
November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is November 2022:. 11/1 - The 2021 death of a man who was shot and left...
Wbaltv.com
'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time
PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
Security guard charged in Royal Farms shooting
A security guard faces charges, including attempted murder, after shooting an unruly customer at a Royal Farms store on Washington Boulevard in South Baltimore early Sunday.
WDEL 1150AM
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence
Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
Motorsports Cycle Shop robbed; suspects could be responsible for string of other burglaries
HANOVER, Pa. — Three suspects used crowbars to break into and burglarize several buildings at Motorsports Cycle Shop in Hanover, police in York County said Tuesday. The West Manheim Township Police Department believes the individuals may be responsible for several other thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover. The suspects...
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
