okwnews.com
Patricia Lynch
Funeral Service for Patricia Lynch, 90 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
Bobby Jr. McMillin
Funeral Service for Bobby Jr. McMillin, 84 of Cameron, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Rock Island Freewill Baptist Church in Rock Island, Oklahoma with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
Cavanal Chorale in Concert
The Cavanal Chorale in affiliate of the Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs and National Federation of Music Clubs, proudly presents an Eclectic Concert. The concert will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 109 S Harper in Poteau. 2pm. Cavanal Chorale is an amateur/audition ensemble. Anyone who loves to...
