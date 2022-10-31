Read full article on original website
Related
Bindi Irwin slammed for 'pathetic and useless' response after fan asked her for help
Bindi Irwin has been slammed for her 'pathetic and useless' response to a farm owner who asked her for help with avian influenza. The desperate farmer, Taylor Blake, took to Twitter to reach out to Bindi for help after she suspected that her much-loved emu Emmanuel caught the virus. As...
Robert Irwin Hopes to Keep Late Father Steve Irwin's Legacy Alive by Living 'Every Day to the Fullest'
Robert Irwin is continuing to follow in his late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps — and hoping to make him proud along the way. In a recent conversation with E! News, the 18-year-old conservationist opened up about his late father's legacy and what parts continue to inspire his life today.
The Irwins dress up as The Office characters for Halloween - as baby Grace Warrior sports a classic Aussie mullet
The Irwins gave it their all for Halloween this year with the ultimate group costume. Bindi Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, younger brother Robert Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior all dressed as characters from The Office. Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 25, went as Jim and Pam from one of the...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
ETOnline.com
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
tvinsider.com
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’
Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married
Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero." She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the...
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.
Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More
Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls filming final ‘Friends’ scene on opioids: ‘I felt nothing’
Unlike his "Friends" co-stars, Matthew Perry didn't get emotional after filming the hit NBC sitcom's final scene in 2004 — in fact, he says he "felt nothing." Perry, 53, describes taping the show's final episode in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released Nov. 1.
Matthew Perry: Seven of the biggest revelations from Friends star’s memoir
Friends star Matthew Perry’s memoir is finally being released, in which the actor describes his rise to fame, as well as his struggles at its heights.Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is the 53-year-old’s first book, and is released on Tuesday (1 November).In it, Perry writes about his famous past relationships and his time on the hit sitcom that made him famous around the world.However, Perry also explores his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which have resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times, and a number of near-death experiences.Here are seven of the biggest revelations from...
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with 'idyllic' Bahamas getaway: 'One could not have a better birthday'
Judge Judy Sheindlin recently celebrated her 80th birthday in the Bahamas with her family. Here's a look at how her career progressed since "Judge Judy" debuted in 1996.
Late ‘Will & Grace’ Star Leslie Jordan Left Behind a Surprising Net Worth: Find Out How He Earned His Fortune
Famed character actor Leslie Jordan has died in a car accident in Los Angeles following a medical emergency, which caused his BMW to slam into a building on Monday, October 24. Keep reading to find out his net worth after a decades-long career. What Was Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth?
Comments / 0