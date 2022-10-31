ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
ETOnline.com

Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58

Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Page Six

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life

One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
The Independent

Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’

Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
HollywoodLife

Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show

Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More

Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Matthew Perry: Seven of the biggest revelations from Friends star’s memoir

Friends star Matthew Perry’s memoir is finally being released, in which the actor describes his rise to fame, as well as his struggles at its heights.Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is the 53-year-old’s first book, and is released on Tuesday (1 November).In it, Perry writes about his famous past relationships and his time on the hit sitcom that made him famous around the world.However, Perry also explores his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which have resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times, and a number of near-death experiences.Here are seven of the biggest revelations from...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy