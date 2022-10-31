Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
thebrag.com
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Megan Fox's Halloween Costume With Machine Gun Kelly Is So Extra & Christians Are Furious
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really stirring the pot with their couple's Halloween costume, and the Christian community is particularly pissed off about it. MGK dressed up as a priest for his Halloween costume on Sunday, and while it's not clear what Megan Fox was supposed to be, she was definitely going for a "sexy" something.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Kyle Richards Hints That She Is Finally Choosing Kathy Hilton Over the Fox Force Five — After Being Snubbed at Multiple Family Events
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds during most of season 12 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”
The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
Popculture
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Halloween Photos Amid Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Megan shared several photos of their costumes suggesting that the couple is going strong despite recent rumors that they quietly broke up. According to People, Megan and MGK's outfits referenced the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
See the Pop Culture Inspired Halloween Costumes From 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are known for their fun and fabulous looks for Halloween—and this year is no different. The beloved daytime talk show transported viewers through the cosmic construct, with the annual special—titled "Live's Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe”—whipping up nearly 75 costumes and plenty of special guests.
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Over Priest Halloween Costume Shortly After Dressing Up As Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gone viral for their racy Halloween costumes.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn applauds ‘Peacemaker’ fan’s highly obscure Halloween costume
Following Peacemaker proving to be a hit with DC-loving audiences at the top of the year, the show provided a fountain of costume ideas this Halloween. From John Cena’s helmeted anti-hero himself to Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and even an Eagly cosplay, there were some creative choices to be found. However, the most obscure Peacemaker costume has now been found, thanks to the show’s creator, James Gunn, giving it the recognition it deserves on Twitter.
Heidi Klum Revealed Her 2022 Halloween Costume & The Internet Says It's Pure 'Insanity'
Heidi Klum defended her title as the Queen of Halloween on Monday with an incredibly realistic costume, and she definitely had people squirming at the sight of it. Unlike other celebrities who went for sexy Halloween look, such as Megan Fox's bondage lingerie and Kim Kardashian's X-Men Mystique costume, Klum went for something a little more on the weird side.
All the Daytime Talk Show Halloween Costumes from 2022
From Today and Live to The View and The Talk, everyone got dressed up — and turned out Tamron Hall's Halloween Costume On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality transformed into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE. "It took my breath away! Then, I...
Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Black Swan’ In Raven Feather Dress For Jackson Family Halloween: Photos
Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredible in her latest Halloween costume. The actress, who is known for sharing many memorable costumes around the spooky holiday every year, showed off a long-sleeved black feather dress with a slit and black boots, giving off the perfect black swan look, at the Thriller Night Halloween party on Friday night. She also flaunted matching black eye makeup, lipstick, and long black nails at the bash, which was held by the Jackson family.
