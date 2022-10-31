Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
penbaypilot.com
Publicly-owned Midcoast Internet Development Corporation expands membership
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Internet Development Corporation, comprising Camden, Rockport, Rockland and Thomaston, has expanded its membership to include Cushing, Morrill, Belmont and Starks. This publicly-owned utility was incorporated in 2021 as a nonprofit with a board of directors consisting of one member from each of the participating towns.
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
penbaypilot.com
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
penbaypilot.com
If Rocky said they would fly, they’d fly: Cape Air Station Manager retires after 60 years
OWLS HEAD — Cape Air Station Manager Rocky Stenger, Jr., is set to retire after serving Cape Air, its predecessors and the airport for 60 years. His final day will be November 12. It is a big change for the Knox County Regional Airport community. “I’ve watched him interact...
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
penbaypilot.com
Wonder-twin powers activate; Rockland needs new blood
Rockland needs new blood. Young blood. Considering the age of the average Mainer, 40-somethings still qualify as young. Luckily for the denizens of Rockland, we have two experienced, highly motivated forty something candidates running for Rockland City Council. Adam Lachman and Penelope York. Adam has over a decade of experience...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
penbaypilot.com
Rocky's Retirement
Since we got here in the early 1980s there’s been considerable evolution at the airport, but one important element never changed: Rocky Stenger was always there to ease the way. Rocky (and then Kim and Brad) made Owl’s Head feel like home. Whether Colgan or Cape Air, what other airline calls you if there’s fog or when your lost bag turns up? What other airline greets you by name—first name, at that—and offers helpful advice on your itinerary?
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine thanks the community
The Restorative Justice Project Maine would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the community for selecting us as a recipient of the recent generous funding opportunity from Rockland Rebound. We feel honored that our fellow community members voted in support of our mission to promote a justice that...
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 2 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Hercules, Molly and Colonel Scott come calling on Belfast school students
BELFAST — Hercules, Molly and Colonel Gerry Scott visited the Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast, where students, including some who were transported over from elementary schools, had the chance to meet a very special 17-hand Friesian and his equally notable yellow lab K9 companion. The trio represent the...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
penbaypilot.com
Halloween 2022 rolls into Camden on balmy air, smiles and treats
Pearl Street in Camden was lively Halloween evening, and despite municipal attempts to encourage trick or treating in other parts of town, the sidewalks along this particular road were as popular as ever Oct. 31.
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
