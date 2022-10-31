ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Publicly-owned Midcoast Internet Development Corporation expands membership

ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Internet Development Corporation, comprising Camden, Rockport, Rockland and Thomaston, has expanded its membership to include Cushing, Morrill, Belmont and Starks. This publicly-owned utility was incorporated in 2021 as a nonprofit with a board of directors consisting of one member from each of the participating towns.
ROCKPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project

Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms

A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Wonder-twin powers activate; Rockland needs new blood

Rockland needs new blood. Young blood. Considering the age of the average Mainer, 40-somethings still qualify as young. Luckily for the denizens of Rockland, we have two experienced, highly motivated forty something candidates running for Rockland City Council. Adam Lachman and Penelope York. Adam has over a decade of experience...
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15

Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WOOLWICH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rocky's Retirement

Since we got here in the early 1980s there’s been considerable evolution at the airport, but one important element never changed: Rocky Stenger was always there to ease the way. Rocky (and then Kim and Brad) made Owl’s Head feel like home. Whether Colgan or Cape Air, what other airline calls you if there’s fog or when your lost bag turns up? What other airline greets you by name—first name, at that—and offers helpful advice on your itinerary?
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Restorative Justice Project Maine thanks the community

The Restorative Justice Project Maine would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the community for selecting us as a recipient of the recent generous funding opportunity from Rockland Rebound. We feel honored that our fellow community members voted in support of our mission to promote a justice that...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nov. 2 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Hercules, Molly and Colonel Scott come calling on Belfast school students

BELFAST — Hercules, Molly and Colonel Gerry Scott visited the Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast, where students, including some who were transported over from elementary schools, had the chance to meet a very special 17-hand Friesian and his equally notable yellow lab K9 companion. The trio represent the...
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy