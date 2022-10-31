Since we got here in the early 1980s there’s been considerable evolution at the airport, but one important element never changed: Rocky Stenger was always there to ease the way. Rocky (and then Kim and Brad) made Owl’s Head feel like home. Whether Colgan or Cape Air, what other airline calls you if there’s fog or when your lost bag turns up? What other airline greets you by name—first name, at that—and offers helpful advice on your itinerary?

CAMDEN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO