Chicago, IL

Hamp & O’B: Getting defensive about the offense

By Sammy Martino
 3 days ago

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears 49-29 miserable loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Bears surrendered 28 points on four straight drives in the first half (most all season) to the Cowboys. The Bears started to mount a comeback coming within a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys pulled away to secure the victory. Justin Fields notched a passer rating of 120.0, the highest of his career, going 17 of 23 with 153 yards, adding two touchdowns. Hamp and O’B engaged in a heated debate about whether the offense or defense is to blame for this loss.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears crushing loss to the Cowboys

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 11/6, with the Bears (3-5) returning to Chicago for a date with the Miami Dolphins (5-3). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.

