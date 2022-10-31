Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
AZFamily
DPS detectives arrest two people in firearms and drug seizure in Tucson
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons. Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting turns deadly at a Mesa pizza restaurant, police say
MESA, Ariz. - A shooting at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa turned deadly, police said on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2. The shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. After an unspecified altercation involving a shooting, the suspect was killed and another person was taken to the hospital.
allaboutarizonanews.com
MCSO Fraud Unit Arrests Two Suspects At RV Storage Facility, Underground Bunker With Weapons and Drugs Discovered
On October 25, 2022, MCSO Detectives with the General Crimes Division, Fraud Unit, served a search warrant on the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage, located at 8601 N. 143rd Ave. in Waddell. The warrant, was in reference to an APS investigation spanning over a year, in which...
AZFamily
Suspect dead after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip mall near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix police says someone in the area...
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after a stairwell shooting in a Mesa apartment complex
Mary Flip celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila, Guinness beer and dancing. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. A Phoenix federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Clean Elections USA. Some shoppers confused over sales prices at Aldi...
AZFamily
One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
Stolen French bulldog reunited with Glendale owner, suspect arrested
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale has been reunited with its family, while the suspect accused in the theft has been arrested. On Oct. 5, a woman was walking her dog named Niño in a mobile home park near 63rd...
AZFamily
Former police officer takes stand to testify on motive in 'Canal Murders" case
On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn. 'Zombie Hunter's' first victim takes the stand during Tuesday's trial. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST. |. Celeste Bentley told the courtroom Bryan Patrick...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Former Phoenix...
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
Arizona Burglar Poses As Utility Worker To Steal From Residents
The man allegedly committed a string of burglaries in the Phoenix area.
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Latin dance series comes to the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
AZFamily
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
AZFamily
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
Mary Flip celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila, Guinness beer and dancing. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. A Phoenix federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Clean Elections USA. Some shoppers confused over sales prices at Aldi...
Comments / 4