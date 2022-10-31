ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

DPS detectives arrest two people in firearms and drug seizure in Tucson

During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons. Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area.
WADDELL, AZ
Shooting turns deadly at a Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A shooting at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa turned deadly, police said on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2. The shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. After an unspecified altercation involving a shooting, the suspect was killed and another person was taken to the hospital.
MESA, AZ
Suspect dead after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip mall near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix police says someone in the area...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
PHOENIX, AZ
One dead, two injured after 'chaotic' shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
MESA, AZ
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run

Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ

