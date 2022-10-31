The struggling offense has gotten much of the attention for the Green Bay Packers, but there are reportedly some concerns on the defensive side as well. "According to sources close to members of the Packers defense, players have grown frustrated with the defensive scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported. "One source said there has been 'a declining confidence in the defensive scheme and what's being called, and it's led to overall frustration with the defense.' Another source confirmed that sentiment."

