Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Packers Criticized by NFL Twitter for Being 'Three-Phase Mess' in Loss to Bills

The Green Bay Packers lost four regular-season games all last year. The Green Bay Packers have lost four games in a row this season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. dropped another contest Sunday, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time reigning NFC North champions are 3-5 on the campaign following the 27-17 defeat to the Bills.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Players Growing 'Frustrated' with 'Defensive Scheme and Play-Calling'

The struggling offense has gotten much of the attention for the Green Bay Packers, but there are reportedly some concerns on the defensive side as well. "According to sources close to members of the Packers defense, players have grown frustrated with the defensive scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported. "One source said there has been 'a declining confidence in the defensive scheme and what's being called, and it's led to overall frustration with the defense.' Another source confirmed that sentiment."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would 'Do Great' as Auburn HC

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin offered his endorsement of Jackson State's Deion Sanders with Auburn looking to replace the recently fired Bryan Harsin. Kiffin told reporters Wednesday he believes Sanders would "do great" with the Tigers:. "I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter,...
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

Report: Rams HC Sean McVay to Retire 'in All Likelihood' When Core Players Leave

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly considered likely to retire once the core of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey are no longer with the team. "I think there's also an acknowledgment—this is something that I've talked about the last few months—Sean McVay's future with...
Bleacher Report

Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

