NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Bears' Draft Picks and Free-Agency Cap Space After Roquan Smith Trade with Ravens
The Chicago Bears are stocking up on picks for the 2023 draft. After trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week and star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Bears have accumulated an impressive amount of draft capital:
NFL GM: Packers 'Must Be a F--ked Up Place' After Lack of Action at Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers might be sending a message to Aaron Rodgers in their lack of activity before Tuesday's trade deadline, as one opposing general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post:. "The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to...
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Packers Criticized by NFL Twitter for Being 'Three-Phase Mess' in Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers lost four regular-season games all last year. The Green Bay Packers have lost four games in a row this season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. dropped another contest Sunday, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time reigning NFC North champions are 3-5 on the campaign following the 27-17 defeat to the Bills.
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Packers Rumors: Players Growing 'Frustrated' with 'Defensive Scheme and Play-Calling'
The struggling offense has gotten much of the attention for the Green Bay Packers, but there are reportedly some concerns on the defensive side as well. "According to sources close to members of the Packers defense, players have grown frustrated with the defensive scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported. "One source said there has been 'a declining confidence in the defensive scheme and what's being called, and it's led to overall frustration with the defense.' Another source confirmed that sentiment."
Georgia LB Nolan Smith Doubtful for Tennessee Game with Shoulder Injury, per HC Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday that linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Tennessee because of a shoulder injury. Smith, who leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks this season, suffered the injury during last week's 42-20 win over Florida, per...
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Dolphins Trade Deadline Splash for Bradley Chubb a Direct Message to AFC Contenders
The Miami Dolphins were one of the major players at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, swinging a splashy deal to acquire Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. With the pickup, the Phins have loudly announced their intent to contend both this season and for the foreseeable future. Chubb provides Miami...
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would 'Do Great' as Auburn HC
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin offered his endorsement of Jackson State's Deion Sanders with Auburn looking to replace the recently fired Bryan Harsin. Kiffin told reporters Wednesday he believes Sanders would "do great" with the Tigers:. "I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter,...
Report: Rams HC Sean McVay to Retire 'in All Likelihood' When Core Players Leave
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly considered likely to retire once the core of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey are no longer with the team. "I think there's also an acknowledgment—this is something that I've talked about the last few months—Sean McVay's future with...
Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Matt Ryan, Colts Haven't Discussed Possible Trade Ahead of Deadline, per Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that he hasn't spoken to Matt Ryan about the possibility of a trade before Tuesday's deadline. Last week, Reich announced that the team planned to roll out Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. "We are...
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Texans in 1st Game After Suspension
The Cleveland Browns are planning to activate quarterback Deshaun Watson when he's eligible to return from his 11-game suspension in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the team's intentions Wednesday and said Watson has "done everything and more that's been asked of him." This article...
