Omaha, NE

Omaha police give update on recent officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha police have provided updates on the officer-involved shootings from the last two days, including one at a Halloween event last night. It happened just after 7 p.m. yesterday near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue during the neighborhood’s annual Halloween on the Boulevard block party. That’s when authorities said a vehicle drove recklessly through a blocked-off road while kids and adults were out and about.
OMAHA, NE
19-year-old dies from crash near Highway 370

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A 19-year-old died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during car crash near 36th Street and Highway 370, according to a statement from Bellevue Police. Around 4 a.m., Bellevue Police responded to McDonalds, located at 3609 Summit Plaza Drive, about an unconscious man in the parking...
BELLEVUE, NE
OPD: Armed man fatally shot during officer involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An armed man was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers responded to a call of a man shooting outside of a residence in the area of 30th and Marcy streets around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks

LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park extends season

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has announced it's extending its season through Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. The safari park will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through November 6. “The mild fall is allowing all of...
OMAHA, NE
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'

OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
NEBRASKA STATE

