Omaha police give update on recent officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha police have provided updates on the officer-involved shootings from the last two days, including one at a Halloween event last night. It happened just after 7 p.m. yesterday near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue during the neighborhood’s annual Halloween on the Boulevard block party. That’s when authorities said a vehicle drove recklessly through a blocked-off road while kids and adults were out and about.
19-year-old dies from crash near Highway 370
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A 19-year-old died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during car crash near 36th Street and Highway 370, according to a statement from Bellevue Police. Around 4 a.m., Bellevue Police responded to McDonalds, located at 3609 Summit Plaza Drive, about an unconscious man in the parking...
OPD: Armed man fatally shot during officer involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An armed man was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers responded to a call of a man shooting outside of a residence in the area of 30th and Marcy streets around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
Project Harmony teams up with OPD to help bring resources to those impacted by trauma
(Omaha,Neb.) — Project Harmony and other advocacy groups team up to help the families who are impacted by the Minne Lusa Halloween event. A wreckless driver ended up getting shot by an Omaha police officer in front of hundreds of trick-or treaters after he crossed a barricade and started driving into the crowd of people.
Former Black Panther member spends 78th birthday behind bars and still maintains innocence
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In the early 70’s a 911 call changed the lives of two Black Panther members and an Omaha police officer. Now more than 50 years later one person is still fighting for his freedom. It’s been more than half a century since Edward Poindexter...
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks
LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
"Keep your germs to yourself," CHI Health doctors discuss rising RSV cases
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — "Keep your germs to yourself," was a common theme presented by Dr. Michael Schoof and Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health during a press conference on the rise in RSV cases. Normally RSV affects small kids and older adults. Others may get it, but they...
Henry Doorly Zoo reopens some exhibits after two pelicans died from avian flu
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the reopening of the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome after two Pink-backed pelicans died from the avian flu, according to a press release from the zoo. The jungle and desert dome will be open to the public...
Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park extends season
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has announced it's extending its season through Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. The safari park will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through November 6. “The mild fall is allowing all of...
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'
OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
