Miami players speak on Florida State rivalry, ability of Jordan Travis
The Hurricanes understand the importance of Saturday's contest.
Florida State offensive lineman Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist
The veteran Seminole is one of 12 semifinalists for the honor.
FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal
Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
WJHG-TV
Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
Jordan Travis Named To Davey O’Brien QB Class Of 2022
Another honor for the standout redshirt junior.
Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Fabien Lovett, Jazston Turnetine, and Treshaun Ward
There's optimism that FSU's starting running back will return to the lineup against Miami.
Liberty County ends Sneads’ nine-year title run
BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night. Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making. “We just ended a long […]
Two Seminoles named ACC Players of the Week
The honors came following Florida State's win over Georgia Tech.
Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make
The Seminoles are on Baxter's mind following an official visit to Tallahassee.
themiamihurricane.com
Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter
Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
ecbpublishing.com
JCS cheer squad keeps spirits high
Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) is excited to be building its varsity cheerleading squad during the 2022-23 football and basketball seasons. Head Cheer Coach Shelbi McCall says the group has been representing the community well at games while focusing on being a positive spotlight for the school. This is McCall's first year at JCS, and she brings with her five years of experience being the head varsity cheerleading coach in Dixie County.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jailyn Williams is a senior at Wewahitchka High School and is also enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. She is grateful for her teachers at Wewahitchka. “I love the staff at Wewa because they’re really supportive and want you to succeed,” Williams said. Jailyn...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
thefamuanonline.com
Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances
Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
mypanhandle.com
Irrigation saves satsuma crop amidst drought
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Satsuma oranges are a special crop, specific to the gulf coast region. The Glass family has a five-acre satsuma grove, growing the crop for over 100 years. “We usually harvest into the 1st of December and have fruit available till around Christmastime. We started...
