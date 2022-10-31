ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Liberty County ends Sneads’ nine-year title run

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night. Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making. “We just ended a long […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter

Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
CORAL GABLES, FL
ecbpublishing.com

JCS cheer squad keeps spirits high

Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) is excited to be building its varsity cheerleading squad during the 2022-23 football and basketball seasons. Head Cheer Coach Shelbi McCall says the group has been representing the community well at games while focusing on being a positive spotlight for the school. This is McCall's first year at JCS, and she brings with her five years of experience being the head varsity cheerleading coach in Dixie County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jailyn Williams is a senior at Wewahitchka High School and is also enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. She is grateful for her teachers at Wewahitchka. “I love the staff at Wewa because they’re really supportive and want you to succeed,” Williams said. Jailyn...
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting in Sneads

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
SNEADS, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances

Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Irrigation saves satsuma crop amidst drought

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Satsuma oranges are a special crop, specific to the gulf coast region. The Glass family has a five-acre satsuma grove, growing the crop for over 100 years. “We usually harvest into the 1st of December and have fruit available till around Christmastime. We started...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Community Policy