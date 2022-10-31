ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police give update on recent officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha police have provided updates on the officer-involved shootings from the last two days, including one at a Halloween event last night. It happened just after 7 p.m. yesterday near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue during the neighborhood’s annual Halloween on the Boulevard block party. That’s when authorities said a vehicle drove recklessly through a blocked-off road while kids and adults were out and about.
OMAHA, NE
UPDATE: Verizon Wireless 911 Service restored in Pottawattamie County

Pottawattamie County (KPTM) — UPDATE 11/2 4 P.M. Pottawattamie County says 9-1-1 service has now been restored to Verizon customers. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verizon Wireless customers that live or work in Pottawattamie County are experiencing an emergency service outage, according to a press release from the county's Emergency Management & Homeland...
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'

OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
NEBRASKA STATE

