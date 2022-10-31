Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting on Autumn Lane
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
wpde.com
Woman indicted in deadly overdose of 26-year-old Darlington County man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County Grand Jury met Thursday and indicted 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Timmie Cassidy of Darlington. Cassidy passed away back in April from an overdose. Mooneyham was arrested in August following a four-month...
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
wpde.com
15-year-old shot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a shooting Thursday on Brooklyn Drive in the Maxton area of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said a 15-year-old was shot. He added the teen had to airlifted to a medical treatment facility. No word on...
Florence County deputies: Man allegedly stole guns from cars before leading police on chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase and manhunt overnight in Florence County ended with at least one person in custody, authorities said. Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
wpde.com
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
County Crime Report: Nov. 4
ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
wpde.com
K9 officer retires from Bennettsville police
Bennettsville, S.C. (WPDE) — K-9 Officer Bogar officially retired this week from the Bennettsville Police Department after four years on the job, according to a department news release. Bogar is certified in narcotics detection and tracking. When K-9 Bogar came to The Bennettsville Police Department, he was under the...
wpde.com
Husband, wife identified in apparent murder-suicide out of Marlboro County: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife. On October 25, at around 9:30 p.m., the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Step Road in the Wallace area of Marlboro County. The 911 caller stated that he...
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
Lumberton man charged with first-degree murder
LUMBERTON — On Thursday Shane Michael Britt of Lumberton was arrested and charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into
wpde.com
Manhunt leads to suspect wanted for kicking in door at Florence Co. home, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested following a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in the New Hope Road area of the Coward community, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man kicked in a door to a home. He added a manhunt quickly got underway...
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
Comments / 0