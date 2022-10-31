ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
15-year-old shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a shooting Thursday on Brooklyn Drive in the Maxton area of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said a 15-year-old was shot. He added the teen had to airlifted to a medical treatment facility. No word on...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
FLORENCE, SC
County Crime Report: Nov. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
K9 officer retires from Bennettsville police

Bennettsville, S.C. (WPDE) — K-9 Officer Bogar officially retired this week from the Bennettsville Police Department after four years on the job, according to a department news release. Bogar is certified in narcotics detection and tracking. When K-9 Bogar came to The Bennettsville Police Department, he was under the...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

