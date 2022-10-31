Read full article on original website
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Berwick girls' volleyball team fuels up before big game
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick girls' volleyball team is heading toward a fourth straight appearance in the District II Finals. So two local businesses, Patriot Metal Products and the Forge Pub and Eatery, hosted a dinner for the players to get the girls ready for the big game. "Oh...
The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
World Series showcased by adventure company
MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families. "We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said. The couple recently expanded their...
Students observe Day of the Dead
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The Davis Haunt
NUANGOLA, Pa. — In this week's 'Check it Out with Chelsea,' Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub travels to southern Luzerne County to get a closer look at a Halloween display put on by Kenneth and Kim Davis. It is open to the public for a donation to the Think Pink Foundation.
Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade 2022
The parade will start promptly a 2:00 PM, from the corner of Rutter Avenue and Market Streets, in Kingston, PA. The parade will proceed East on Market Street, over the Market Street Bridge, and around Public Square, pass in front of the Reviewing Stand, and around the West side of the Square to North Main Street. The Parade will disband on North Main Street away from the Square.
Yuengling joins food campaign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
Preparing for ski season in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As we wait for colder temperatures, employees are hard at work at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek. Work is being done to prepare the mountain for the upcoming ski season. "Our off-season is just a ton of maintenance. We've done a lot of...
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket
Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — “So all you do is just pull this down,” said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch.
