WMBF
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
wpde.com
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
wpde.com
Manhunt leads to suspect wanted for kicking in door at Florence Co. home, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested following a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in the New Hope Road area of the Coward community, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man kicked in a door to a home. He added a manhunt quickly got underway...
WMBF
2 arrested after guns, weed, meth found in Darlington County traffic stop
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in custody after firearms and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the stop happened on Oct. 31 in the area of Kellytown Road in Hartsville. Over the course of the...
Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended
SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
abccolumbia.com
Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
WIS-TV
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
columbiapd.net
Fatal Shooting – Spring Lake Apartments
Columbia Police Department investigators continue to gather information about a weekend fatal shooting. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to 7645 Garners Ferry Road (Spring Lake Apartments for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an older male unresponsive inside a residence. Officers spoke to people in the complex while crime scene investigators collected ballistic evidence. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.
SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
