ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended

SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WIS-TV

CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Fatal Shooting – Spring Lake Apartments

Columbia Police Department investigators continue to gather information about a weekend fatal shooting. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to 7645 Garners Ferry Road (Spring Lake Apartments for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an older male unresponsive inside a residence. Officers spoke to people in the complex while crime scene investigators collected ballistic evidence. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL News

SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
EFFINGHAM, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy