Phillies blast 5 homers, take World Series lead on Astros

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper bashed a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia and then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more. The $330 million star offered quiet advice to Alec Bohm — and then it got really loud in Philadelphia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Broncos trade pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year, according to multiple reports. The trade also includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending...
