Eagles star A.J. Brown may have played too well for the NFL’s watchful eye
Say it with us. No one likes us, and we don’t care. Less than 24 hours after A.J. Brown’s monster performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022 regular-season record to seven wins in as many games, Number 11 woke up to the realization that it wasn’t everyone’s desire to celebrate with him.
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Myles Garrett’s amazing ‘Stranger Things’ front yard has a dead Baker Mayfield
Myles Garrett is a legendary Halloween troll, and this year that means making fun of an old teammate. Garrett went all out on his Stranger Things-inspired “upside down” yard, and it wasn’t long before people noticed an old friend tied to a tree with Vecna goo. Before...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Browns treat their fans to a 32-13 Halloween night Thriller over the Bengals to improve to 3-5 and snap their 4-game skid
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When your star defensive player Myles Garrett marches into the Monday Night game on Halloween game dressed as the evil Vecna from Stranger Things, you better bring it. Garrett and the rest of the Browns did just that in a 32-13 beatdown of the Bengals at FirstEnergy...
NKY boy goes viral for dressing up as Joe Burrow, dressed as Ja'Marr Chase
A 6-year-old boy from Northern Kentucky may have won Halloween. Price Reeves went viral last week for his Cincinnati Bengals-themed Halloween costume, dressing up as his favorite player, Joe Burrow. Rather than a flashy suit or sunglasses, though, the Fort Thomas boy modeled the quarterback's Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints pregame look, when he wore Ja’Marr Chase’s 2019 national championship jersey.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
Bills GM praises potential future Buffalo WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered praise for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Buffalo Bills did make a couple of moves at the trade deadline, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. These were moves made to further bolster their roster, in hopes of making their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But could they make one last move to put them over the top? As in, sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
