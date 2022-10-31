ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NKY boy goes viral for dressing up as Joe Burrow, dressed as Ja'Marr Chase

A 6-year-old boy from Northern Kentucky may have won Halloween. Price Reeves went viral last week for his Cincinnati Bengals-themed Halloween costume, dressing up as his favorite player, Joe Burrow. Rather than a flashy suit or sunglasses, though, the Fort Thomas boy modeled the quarterback's Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints pregame look, when he wore Ja’Marr Chase’s 2019 national championship jersey.
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Cleveland.com

Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
FanSided

Bills GM praises potential future Buffalo WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered praise for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Buffalo Bills did make a couple of moves at the trade deadline, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. These were moves made to further bolster their roster, in hopes of making their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But could they make one last move to put them over the top? As in, sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
FanSided

