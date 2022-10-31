ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
The Independent

Red Bull’s self-made headlines take shine off Max Verstappen’s stardust

It’s now there in black and white: the supremacy of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team this season is officially unmatched. The world champion’s cruise to the chequered flag at the Mexico City Grand Prix – his 14th win of the season, Red Bull’s 16th – saw the flying Dutchman break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for victories in a single season and, with two races to go, there’s every chance Verstappen will add to that tally and in doing so set a likely insurmountable haul for the future.A mammoth achievement, no doubt, even if there are more...
The Independent

Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
racer.com

Challenging Red Bull "a huge result for us" - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says being able to keep up with Max Verstappen in the first stint of the Mexico City Grand Prix and hold off Sergio Perez for second place is a clear sign of Mercedes’s progress this year. Mercedes started the season comfortably off the pace of Red Bull...
ESPN

Andy Murray: Post-Wimbledon woes due to lack of work ethic

Andy Murray says he needs to "work harder" and "take responsibility" after suffering a late collapse in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After serving for the match against retiring 37-year-old Gilles Simon, the British No. 4 crashed out 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 50 minutes in what is the final tournament of Simon's career.
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace, Fan News

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace returned from his one-race suspension at Martinsville on Sunday. The No. 45 car driver was reportedly booed by fans at the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace reportedly had the most boos of anyone at Sunday afternoon's race. NASCAR fans weren't too surprised by the...
ESPN

Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
tennisuptodate.com

Tauson retires from match in protest against umpire in bizarre circumstances

Talented Danish player Clara Tauson retired from her match in protest of the match umpire as she was unhappy with the way he called the match. Tauson was playing Petra Marcinko in the semifinal of a W80 event in France with the Danish player retiring from the match down 2-1 in the final set. Tauson felt wronged by the umpire as the line umpires made several bad calls with the umpire not correcting them.
racer.com

OPINION: Red Bull bites back

It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
ESPN

Max Verstappen deserves more recognition, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Max Verstappen is enjoying the most dominant of Formula One seasons, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the double world champion still deserves more recognition. The 25-year-old took a record 14th win of the season in Mexico City on Sunday and has now scored more points in a single campaign (416) than anyone ever, breaking Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record of 413.
SkySports

Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen reaches new level of F1 dominance as Red Bull oust Mercedes in Mexico

If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.
topgear.com

Is Ross Chastain’s final NASCAR lap the greatest overtake of all time?

The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in. If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible...

