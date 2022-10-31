Who could be against something called the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”? We can. If Issue 3 on the ballot really had to do with religious freedom, that’s one thing. But let’s be frank. The genesis of this amendment, pushed on the people by the Arkansas General Assembly, is that some of the crazier members didn’t like the idea that some municipalities wanted to enforce strict COVID-19 mask wearing and vaccination criteria. The wingnuts who adopted the “God will protect us – we don’t need no stinkin’ masks or vaccines” school of thought came to believe that their fringe view of virus control is valid. There were, at last count, some 12,489 Arkansans who can put the lie to this. That is, they could if they had never been infected by COVID-19, and died. Masks and vaccines work to control the spread of deadly viruses. Many Arkansas communities wanted to do the right thing by imposing strict controls at a time when it would have mattered the most. This amendment is telling those communities that they were wrong. They weren’t – thousands of Arkansans would be alive today if the state had adopted stricter COVID-19 controls. We support local governments that want to protect their citizens. The “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” doesn’t do that. Issue 3 should be rejected by voters.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO