Spurs, Keldon Johnson Hot from Deep, Down T-Wolves in 3rd Meeting

The San Antonio Spurs secured their second win over the Minnesota Timberwolves of the season on Sunday night.

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are likely tired of seeing each other.

Sunday's matchup at the AT&T Center already marked the third meeting between the two clubs in the past six days and seven games into the new season. The series was split 1-1 after back-to-back games in the Twin Cities on Monday and Wednesday.

But despite being riddled with injuries to Josh Richardson (back), Jeremy Sochan (illness) and Devin Vassell (knee) headed into Sunday night, the Spurs continued to go against the grain and came away with a 107-98 after halting the T-Wolves' comeback attempt, which included a four-minute shutout to all but seal the win.

The Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson, who posted 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists in an all-around effort. He continued to show some unmatched confidence as a 3-point shooter, nailing 5 of 10 from deep.

San Antonio wing Doug McDermott was on fire as well, as he hit 7 of 14 from 3-point land for a season-high 23 points.

The T-Wolves were led once again by their usual star-studded duo of Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points) and Anthony Edwards (18 points). Minnesota was an abysmal 4 of 29 from 3-point range, while the Spurs shot 40 percent from deep on 16 of 40 shooting.

The Spurs survived despite committing 20 turnovers while the T-Wolves had just 11 giveaways.

The T-Wolves got out to a quick 6-0 start in the first quarter. Towns had the first eight points for Minnesota.

Spurs rookie Malaki Branham made his NBA debut in the first quarter. He entered the game alongside fellow rookie Blake Wesley, but it was Wesley who was ruled out for the rest of the game after appearing to injury his knee in the second quarter.

McDermott hit back-to-back 3s at the end of the first as the Spurs led 26-23.

Branham got his first-career points on a 3-point hit midway through the second quarter, which came in between two other makes from deep for Keita Bates-Diop and Johnson.

A quick 9-0 run out of the locker room gave the Spurs their largest lead of 19 after Johnson read Towns' pass and flew down the floor for a breakaway dunk.

A deep 3-pointer at the top of the key by Johnson at the end of the third marked the sixth make from beyond the arc for the Spurs in the quarter. McDermott had three of those makes to continue a hot shooting night.

The T-Wolves came out in the fourth and cut San Antonio's lead to three at 87-84 after Naz Reid hit a catch-and-shoot 3 and eurostep layup to give Minnesota new life.

But despite Edwards remaining a physically-dominant driver in the paint, McDermott remained unconscious from beyond the arc and gave the Spurs a 102-92 lead with five minutes to play after his seventh 3-point make.

That was all the Spurs needed, as they held the Wolves scoreless for a four-minute stretch to all but seal the win. Two late buckets from Towns cushioned the final score, but did nothing to wipe away what a dominant defensive effort by the Spurs late in the game.

San Antonio will host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

