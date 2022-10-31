Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
New video shows shootout after police chase in Northern Virginia
Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video showing an October 6. 2022 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase that started in Arlington County and ended in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the story.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
WUSA
Teenager shot in broad daylight in Triangle, Virginia
TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle, Va. Witnesses say that a Prince William County high school student was shot in broad daylight outside a mobile home community...
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
dcnewsnow.com
Community recovering after devastating Rockville apartment complex fire
A community is in recovery after a devastating fire tore through a Rockville apartment building Monday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/community-recovering-after-devastating-rockville-apartment-complex-fire/. Community recovering after devastating Rockville …. A community is in recovery after a devastating fire tore through a Rockville apartment building Monday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/community-recovering-after-devastating-rockville-apartment-complex-fire/. Only “time” will tell...
fox5dc.com
String of bear sightings in Northern Virginia
There have been a number of bear sightings this week in Tyson's Corner and Reston, Virginia. Officials say the bears are looking for food.
dcnewsnow.com
2 injured, more displaced after Rockville apartment fire
A fire in Rockville on Monday morning left dozens of apartments unlivable for at least one night. 2 injured, more displaced after Rockville apartment …. A fire in Rockville on Monday morning left dozens of apartments unlivable for at least one night. Metro’s busy week: Major Silver Line news and...
Manassas Police looking for bank robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
dcnewsnow.com
Armed robbery results in chase, crash involving Metro Bus and police car
An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a Metro Bus that left several people injured. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/several-injured-in-crash-involving-police-car-metro-bus/. Armed robbery results in chase, crash involving Metro …. An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a...
Spotsylvania deadly hit-and-run kills pedestrian and injures another, Virginia State Police seeking truck-driving suspect
Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.
dcnewsnow.com
Local cancer survivors share their harrowing stories
In 2015, Anne Weathersby got the news no one ever wants to hear -- she was diagnosed with cancer. Local cancer survivors share their harrowing stories. In 2015, Anne Weathersby got the news no one ever wants to hear -- she was diagnosed with cancer. Montgomery County recent homicide arrest...
fox5dc.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims. The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two...
dcnewsnow.com
Washington Commanders owners considering 'potential transactions' involving team; report says may sell
The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team's owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions" involving the team. Washington Commanders owners considering ‘potential …. The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team's owners, Dan and Tanya...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Driver hospitalized in Loudoun County wrong-way crash
ROUND HILL, Va. — A driver is in the hospital after he drove the wrong way on Harry Byrd Highway in Loudoun County, causing a three-vehicle crash. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Stoneleigh Drive in Round Hill, Virginia, for a report of a wrong-way collision. When officers arrived two cars and a pick-up truck involved in the crash.
Inside Nova
VDOT: Expect prolonged closure after train strikes car in Haymarket
If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning. The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported. The...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
