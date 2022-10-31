Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough
In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin: Another close ally has died, the latest in a series of 'mysterious' deaths
Nikolay Petrunin, who has been widely known as Russia’s gas wonder-kid and closeVladimir Putin ally, has mysteriously died in a Moscow hospital after falling into a month-long comaallegedly due to COVID-19 complications, CityA.M. reports. Political prodigy and close Putin ally. Nikolay Petrunin was a multi-millionaire who amassed great wealth...
What happens if Putin decides to cut his losses in Ukraine?
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. So, where does this leave him?
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.
In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
