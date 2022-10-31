Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
visitcarsoncity.com
The First-Annual Mark Twain Days Festival
Join us April 21-23, 2023 to celebrate one of Nevada’s most prolific, witty, wise (and wise-cracking) writers, Mark Twain. Learn more about his work and how he helped to define Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
FOX Reno
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
Nevada Appeal
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
FOX Reno
Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve homeless...
SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is preparing for winter water cuts asking Nevada Residents and Businesses to water landscape one day a week.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
FOX Reno
Reno animal sanctuary seeks pumpkin donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With Halloween coming to an end one Reno animal sanctuary is asking you to hang on to some of your left over pumpkin donations. The Om Home Sanctuary provides a healing space for humans and animals. Owner Billie Jo Stokes was funding the sanctuary privately until recently. But now that she's a fully registered nonprofit she needs the community's help.
FOX Reno
Fall snow storm brings chain controls to mountain passes in Sierra, northern Nevada
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A fall snow storm means chain controls on area mountain passes. As of Wednesday morning, chain controls were in place on the following highways and interstates:. California. I-80: Truckee to Nyack in both directions. SR-89: Truckee to Tahoe City. SR-267: Northstar to Kings Beach. Both...
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
Sierra Sun
From haunted tales to eyebrow-raising myths, Tahoe has plenty of spooky stories
With Lake Tahoe considered one of the greatest natural wonders of the world, many people come here to enjoy the pristine environment and striking beauty its crystal clear water holds. Many people come to the area to rest and relax, and there is even scientific evidence to suggest the power...
2 hurt, car smashed in 6-truck pileup in first big Tahoe snow
The pileup closed the eastbound side of the highway for several hours.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadacurrent.com
Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada
Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
