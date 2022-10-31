ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The First-Annual Mark Twain Days Festival

Join us April 21-23, 2023 to celebrate one of Nevada’s most prolific, witty, wise (and wise-cracking) writers, Mark Twain. Learn more about his work and how he helped to define Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Trick or treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve homeless...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno animal sanctuary seeks pumpkin donations

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With Halloween coming to an end one Reno animal sanctuary is asking you to hang on to some of your left over pumpkin donations. The Om Home Sanctuary provides a healing space for humans and animals. Owner Billie Jo Stokes was funding the sanctuary privately until recently. But now that she's a fully registered nonprofit she needs the community's help.
RENO, NV
resourceworld.com

Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center

It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada

Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

