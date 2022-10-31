RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With Halloween coming to an end one Reno animal sanctuary is asking you to hang on to some of your left over pumpkin donations. The Om Home Sanctuary provides a healing space for humans and animals. Owner Billie Jo Stokes was funding the sanctuary privately until recently. But now that she's a fully registered nonprofit she needs the community's help.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO